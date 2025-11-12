Why Was Prince William on ‘DWTS’? His Connection to Robert Irwin Explained

What To Know Prince William made a surprise video call to Robert Irwin and Witney Carson on Dancing With the Stars to wish them luck

The ABC competition series caused Irwin to miss this year’s Earthshot Prize event in Brazil.

Irwin and the Prince of Wales have worked together for several years, with Irwin officially becoming an Earthshot Prize Global Ambassador in 2024.

Dancing With the Stars‘ 20th anniversary episode was full of ballroom royalty, as well as featured an appearance from actual royalty.

During rehearsals for their latest routine, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson were surprised via video chat from none other than Prince William. “Hey, Robert. How are you doing?” he asked Robert, who noted before the call that his DWTS progress caused him to miss this year’s Earthshot Prize event in Brazil.

“How was Rio?” Irwin asked William, who replied, “Good. Really well. The finalists this year are really gonna go on and save the world. We’re missing you, Robert. Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.”

William went on to tell Carson, “Witney, you need to get him in as much glitter as you can.” She replied, “Listen, I’ve tried.”

William ended his video call by wishing the duo good luck in the competition. “You guys have got a seriously good chance of winning, and so, just the best of luck on the show,” he said before signing off. The call left Robert in a burst of happy laughs and Carson speechless.

“I can’t believe he just said my name,” Carson remarked. Irwin added, “We are doing this dance for Bindi, and we’re doing this dance for Prince William. So, let’s not mess this up.”

The pair went on to earn a perfect score for their foxtrot inspired by one of Bindi Irwin‘s Season 21 routines. Robert also scored two bonus points by winning the Relay Dance round with Season 32 champion Xochitl Gómez. Robert and Carson avoided elimination, while Andy Richter and Emma Slater were sent home.

Outside of the DWTS ballroom, Robert is known for carrying on his late father Steve Irwin‘s legacy as a wildlife photographer and conservationist. His work led him to support William’s Earthshot Prize. Launched in 2020, the prize honors individuals dedicated to creating environmental change. This year’s five winners were announced on November 5 at a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and received a cash prize of £1 million, per the BBC.

Having supported the initiative since its inception, Robert was officially named a Global Ambassador for the Earthshot Prize in September 2024. “My entire life has been centered around conservation and continuing an important legacy that my dad and my family started,” he said in an Instagram video at the time. “I have grown up around wildlife and wild places, and it’s given me a real, deep appreciation for the need to repair and restore our ecosystems.”

He continued, “The Earthshot Prize does such a great job at not only creating that really broad, large-scale societal and environmental change, but it also supports the on-the-ground initiatives, the cutting-edge technology, the most passionate individuals and organizations. And their work absolutely holds so much synergy to what we do at our charity at Wildlife Warriors. Being an Earthshot Prize Ambassador means I’ll get to take you guys along on the journey as we find out what some of the Earthshot finalists are doing and really showcasing the hope that we have for the future.”

Robert concluded his announcement message by stating, “This is absolutely a defining moment in human history, and it’s a defining moment for our environment. The Earthshot Prize shows that if we work together, we can absolutely create that positive chance.”

Last November, Robert joined the Prince of Wales and his fellow ambassador, Nomzamo Mbatha, at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa. “The @EarthshotPrize Awards 2024. What an incredible night,” Robert captioned Instagram pics from the event. “There is hope for the future of our beautiful planet!”

