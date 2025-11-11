What To Know Jimmy Kimmel’s bandleader Cleto Escobedo III died at the age of 59.

The men were childhood friends before Kimmel hired him to lead the Jimmy Kimmel Live! band in 2003.

A cause of death for Escobedo has not been confirmed at this time.

Cleto Escobedo III, the longtime bandleader for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is dead at the age of 49. Jimmy Kimmel shared the news himself via an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 11, revealing his friend had died earlier that day.

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician, and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,” the late-night host penned. “To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children, and parents in your prayers.”

According to Variety, Escobedo’s condition was the reason Kimmel unexpectedly canceled his Thursday, November 6, show. At the time, it was reported that Kimmel did not tape a new episode due to a “personal matter.” Escobedo’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

Kimmel returned to late-night for the Monday, November 10, episode of his show. He has not announced whether there will be a change to his upcoming schedule after the latest news about Escobedo.

Kimmel and Escobedo’s friendship dates back to their childhood. When Kimmel landed his late-night talk show, he hired his longtime friend to be his bandleader. Escobedo has held the position since Jimmy Kimmel Live! premiered in 2003. Before taking the gig, he toured with acts including Paula Abdul and Earth, Wind & Fire.

“Of course I wanted great musicians, but I wanted somebody I had chemistry with,” Kimmel previously told ABC7. “And there’s nobody in my life I have better chemistry with than him.”

Escobedo added, “I always thank him for this gig because he could have tried to get somebody that was established and would help the show more, being a bigger name or whatever.”

