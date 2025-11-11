What To Know Valerie Bertinelli surprised fans by debuting a bright blonde hairstyle on Instagram, later revealing it was a wig for an upcoming project.

Her hair transformation received enthusiastic praise from fans and celebrities.

Bertinelli also shared an inspiring excerpt from her upcoming book about acceptance and self-worth.

Having most recently sported dark, brunette locks, Valerie Bertinelli surprised fans with a shocking hair transformation.

“New hair who dis?” Bertinelli captioned a Monday, November 10, Instagram pic of herself with bright, blonde hair. Her new look, however, comes with a catch, as she revealed in the post’s caption that she was actually sporting a wig.

While Bertinelli’s blonde look was not a permanent change, fans and celebrities gushed over the makeover in the post’s comments. “What a stunner 😍,” celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, whom Bertinelli tagged in the post, commented. Food Network’s Sunny Anderson added, “Oh you in my wig closet?!?😂🤣😍😍😍 I LOVE this color on youuuuu!!!!!!!”

“You look great with any color hair! 😍,” one fan commented. Someone else shared, “Can’t at all tell that it’s a wig! Looks fabulous!” A different user wrote, “Wow I love it! I too used to be dark and went to the blonde side! Looks so good on you!🔥

Bertinelli shared the photo via her Instagram Story, as well as posted several videos of her wig transformation. “So, yes, it’s a wig. And I have no idea how to get this off!” she quipped in one upload, adding in another that her actual hair was “glued” to her head underneath the wig.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom)

After some struggles, Bertinelle successfully removed the wig. Although she didn’t share the reason for the wig, she teased that she had gone blonde for an upcoming project. “I love my job,” she said in one of her Instagram Story videos after taking out her pinned-up braids and putting on a hat.

After returning home from her work shoot with the blonde wig, Bertinelli shared an inspiring excerpt from her upcoming book, Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect, with fans via Instagram. The book, set to release in March 2026, will see Bertinelli reflect on her personal highs and lows, as well as the lessons she has learned about aging, finding self-worth, and more over the years.

“I have a lot of my journal entries in here because it really helps me go back and find my headspace. Anyway, so this is, ‘Writer Alan Watts has a theory called the Backwards Law, that says accepting negative experiences can be a positive experience. The more you strive to avoid negative ones, the less satisfied you actually become,” she shared with her followers. “Acceptance is a state of happiness. Acceptance for whatever state you’re in, instead of looking for happiness. Acceptance for whatever you’re feeling leads to more peace. Accept where you are and be grateful, so then, accepting the s****y stuff, in and of itself, becomes a positive experience.”

Bertinelli noted that the mantra of “it is what it is” has helped her get through tough times in life. “Sometimes, you just have to accept s*** for what it is. It is what it is,” she explained. “And that in itself, acceptance, becomes a positive experience. Hope it helps.”

Fans shared their appreciation for the actress’ helpful advice in the post’s comments. “Wow thanks for the advice Valerie you look beautiful can’t wait to get the book❤️👏👏,” one person wrote, while another added, “YES!! Preach it loud!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Love this quote!! It helps the heavy stuff not weigh us down too much I’m hearing! Flipping the script per se!!”

“‘It is what it is,’ is my favorite mantra. I use it daily,” someone else shared. Another person wrote, “There is so much truth on that. Love looking forward through the windshield and not by way of the year view mirror.”