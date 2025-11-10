What To Know Ghosts star Asher Grodman discusses Trevor’s relationship with his daughter, Abby, after she learned about his presence at Woodstone.

The star teases what’s next for the father-daughter duo as Abby continues to live and work on the property.

Will Trevor’s need for control push his daughter away?

Ghosts delivered a heartwarming reunion of sorts in its recent installment, “Bring Your Daughter to Work Day,” in which pantless spirit Trevor (Asher Grodman) finally revealed himself to daughter Abby (Gideon Adlon), by having Samantha (Rose McIver) showcase her talent for seeing the haunts of Woodstone.

When Trevor pressured Sam and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) into finding a gig for Abby at Woodstone’s onsite restaurant, Mahesh, he offered to foot the bill with his seemingly bottomless funds from the remote job he’d acquired. But when Trevor saw the kitchen’s Casanova employee flirting with Abby, he did everything he could to prevent the date, as he knows a thing or two about playboys.

Little did Trevor know that Abby was playing the flirt in an attempt to get a free meal, but that was after Sam and Jay were forced to confess that she could see the ghost of her biological father, Trevor.

When it came to the reveal, Grodman says, “When I first read it, I was like, ‘Oh wow, we’re gonna do this. This is a big moment here.’ So it was exciting and you’re trepidatious about it, but it’s so great to work with Gideon.”

Still, the actor adds, “It’s kind of a one-way street, right? Because I get to respond to her, but she doesn’t get to respond to me, which is just the nature of the show, but it’s so fun to watch her work because she just has this great ease and authenticity about her, and it’s a fun contrast to Trevor, who’s not not authentic, but he’s definitely not this chill, easy [guy], he’s definitely bouncing off the walls and scheming left and right.”

Now that Abby is aware of Trevor’s presence at Woodstone, how will that impact the story moving forward as she continues to live and work on the property? “Well, the fun of our show is that these muppets of ghosts are so close to life and yet so far away and limited in what they’re able to experience in this existence. Trevor, by comparison, is somewhat of a god just because he has a job and all this stuff. He’s got someone out in the world who is connected to him, so Trevor is going to exert, to the extent that he can, control, and it will not work,” Grodman teases.

The November 13 episode, “T-Daddy,” reveals that Trevor’s newfound relationship with Abby will be tested as he pushes her towards a career in finance over poetry. How that will unfold is to be determined as fans tune into the installment. Find out how Trevor and Abby’s dynamic is tested as Ghosts Season 5 continues on CBS, and let us know what you’d like to see next for the characters in the comments section.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS