‘Ghosts’: Ben Feldman’s Kyle Returns for ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’-Inspired Thanksgiving Episode (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Ben Feldman, Rose McIver, Richie Moriarty, and Roman Zaragoza for 'Ghosts' Season 5
CBS

Ghosts may have just welcomed back Trevor’s (Asher Grodman) daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), but the show is set to bring back another familiar face for its Thanksgiving-timed installment, “Planes, Shanes and Automobiles,” featuring Ben Feldman‘s Kyle.

As viewers will recall, Kyle was introduced in Season 4 as another living with the ability to see spirits, like Sam (Rose McIver). Fans may recall that he attempted to hit on Sam, but that didn’t work out too well. In that case, why is Kyle back? As the episode’s title hints, there will be a Planes, Trains and Automobiles angle to the storyline, but that’s not exactly where Kyle comes into play; instead, that’s Sam and Pete (Richie Moriarty).

The logline for the installment teases, “Unsatisfied with Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) ability to tend to their needs while Sam is away, the ghosts bring in a better babysitter, Kyle.” The logline goes on to reveal, “Sam and Pete get on each other’s nerves during a book tour road trip, and things reach a breaking point when an airline strike threatens their ability to get home in time for Thanksgiving.”

The quandary that Sam and Pete will face is certainly one that many holiday travelers can relate to, but as annoyed as they may get with one another, we’re sure they’ll bring laughs to viewers at home. And although Sam and Pete may be on the road, it appears most of the spirits of Woodstone will be staying put (as they can’t cross the ghost boundary). As seen in all-new images below, Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), and Trevor are all on board for whatever Kyle has in store.

Check out the images below, and stay tuned for more on Ghosts in the weeks ahead as Season 5 continues on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Thanksgiving episode of 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

It appears Woodstone is serving up a nice turkey dinner this Thanksgiving.

Ben Feldman in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Could it have something to do with Kyle’s return?

Ben Feldman, Danielle Pinnock, Rebecca Wisocky, and Brandon Scott Jones in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Kyle listens to Alberta, Hetty, and Isaac around the kitchen table.

Ben Feldman, Danielle Pinnock, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Roma Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long, and Asher Grodman in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sasappis, Thorfinn, and Trevor are also in on whatever scheme is unfolding.

Roman Zaragoza in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Could it be the reason Sasappis looks so happy here? After all, we know this spirit especially loves smells.

Rose McIver and Richie Moriarty in 'Ghosts' Season 5
CBS

Pete reads over Sam’s shoulder.

Richie Moriarty and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 5
CBS

The duo also sets out on the road, for what appears to be a treacherous journey.

Ghosts key art

For Woodstone’s Select Spirits

Get absolutely everything about Ghosts in your inbox!

CBS

Paramount+

Series

2021–

TVPG

Sitcom

Paranormal

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Ghosts ›

Ghosts

Asher Grodman

Ben Feldman

Brandon Scott Jones

Danielle Pinnock

Devan Chandler Long

Rebecca Wisocky

Richie Moriarty

Román Zaragoza

Rose McIver




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jimmy Kimmel
1
Why ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Was Unexpectedly Canceled Thursday Night
Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Aisha Hinds as Hen — '9-1-1' Season 9
2
Who Was Jim Trumbull? ‘9-1-1’ Pays Tribute to Crew Member Who Died
Wheel puzzle
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Huge ‘Friends’ Fan Loses $105,000 on ‘Impossible’ Puzzle
Ana Mercedes as Abuela, Terri Hoyos as Pepa, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie— '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 5
4
Another Shocking ‘9-1-1’ Death: Details on Eddie’s Tragic Loss
Tom Hiddleston in 'The Night Manager' Season 2
5
‘The Night Manager’ Season 2 Sets Premiere Date as Prime Video Unveils Teaser