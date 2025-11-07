Ghosts may have just welcomed back Trevor’s (Asher Grodman) daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), but the show is set to bring back another familiar face for its Thanksgiving-timed installment, “Planes, Shanes and Automobiles,” featuring Ben Feldman‘s Kyle.

As viewers will recall, Kyle was introduced in Season 4 as another living with the ability to see spirits, like Sam (Rose McIver). Fans may recall that he attempted to hit on Sam, but that didn’t work out too well. In that case, why is Kyle back? As the episode’s title hints, there will be a Planes, Trains and Automobiles angle to the storyline, but that’s not exactly where Kyle comes into play; instead, that’s Sam and Pete (Richie Moriarty).

The logline for the installment teases, “Unsatisfied with Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) ability to tend to their needs while Sam is away, the ghosts bring in a better babysitter, Kyle.” The logline goes on to reveal, “Sam and Pete get on each other’s nerves during a book tour road trip, and things reach a breaking point when an airline strike threatens their ability to get home in time for Thanksgiving.”

The quandary that Sam and Pete will face is certainly one that many holiday travelers can relate to, but as annoyed as they may get with one another, we’re sure they’ll bring laughs to viewers at home. And although Sam and Pete may be on the road, it appears most of the spirits of Woodstone will be staying put (as they can’t cross the ghost boundary). As seen in all-new images below, Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), and Trevor are all on board for whatever Kyle has in store.

Check out the images below, and stay tuned for more on Ghosts in the weeks ahead as Season 5 continues on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS