‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher With Unforgettable Name Wins Car – Ryan Seacrest Reacts

A Wheel of Fortune contestant, who is a teacher, won an Audi car on the show after solving the Bonus Round puzzle super quickly. But it’s her unforgettable name that grabbed everyone’s attention, especially host Ryan Seacrest.

April Seubert, from Wausau, Wisconsin, played against Greg Rzemieniecki, from Bloomingdale, Illinois, and Maleia Brooks, from Texas City, Texas, on Friday, November 7. Seubert’s maiden name is Folz, which means that throughout her childhood and until she got married she was known as April Folz….which sounds just like April Fools!

Brooks, a high school business teacher, solved both toss-ups, giving her $3,000. She also solved the first puzzle, after most of the work was done for her, and had the lead with $4,000.

Rzemieniecki, a sixth-grade math/science teacher, took the lead with $4,250 when he solved “Three-Hole & Sucker Punch.” Seubert finally got on the board when she solved “Feeling Lucky” during the Prize Puzzle. The game show contestant won a trip to Ireland, giving her a total of $12,500.

Rzemieniecki solved two of the three triple toss-ups. Brooks solved the last one.

Brooks solved the last puzzle — “Electric Vehicle” — giving her a final total of $7,500. Rzemieniecki left with $8,250. Seubert won with $12,500 and advanced to the Bonus Round.

Seubert brought her mom, Bev, and her oldest son, Easton, with her. And it was time for Seacrest to find out ore about her amazing name.

“So Bev, you had something to do with this April Folz thing?” Seacrest asked.

“Yep. Me and her sister,” Bev replied.

“Up to no good again,” Seacrest responded, smiling.

‘Nope, I’m done,” he mom quipped back, before wishing her daughter “good luck” for the Bonus Round.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Seubert chose “G,P,D, and A.” Her puzzle in “What Are You Doing?” then looked like “_A_T_NG.”

The clock barely counted down, and Seubert guessed, “Waiting.” She was correct and won an Audi, creating screams of excitement in the audience.

“Oh my God!” she exclaimed. This gave her a total of $57,235 in cash and prizes.