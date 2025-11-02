What To Know Sarah Paulson accidentally spit a potato chip into Kim Kardashian’s eye while filming for their upcoming Hulu legal drama, All’s Fair.

The cast, including Glenn Close and Niecy Nash-Betts, described a playful atmosphere during filmin.

All’s Fair, premiering November 4 on Hulu, follows a team of female divorce attorneys.

Sarah Paulson and Kim Kardashian are still friends, it seems, even after the former hit the latter with a deep-fried projectile.

Paulson detailed the on-set blunder to People, saying it happened as she and Kardashian filmed a scene for their upcoming legal drama, the Hulu series All’s Fair.

“I had to say some really scandalous things in Kim’s face,” she said. “I did at one time spit a potato chip on her. I was in her face screaming, and it was like, ‘Bing!’ I saw it go in her eye.”

Glenn Close, another All’s Fair star, told the publication that Paulson and Kardashian would often crack each other up. “Sarah and Kim sometimes could not look at each other without laughing,” she said.

And costar Niecy Nash-Betts chimed in, saying, “Once the laughter started, we all knew it was going to be at least 30 minutes before we could even start.”

Kardashian bonded with Paulson on set. In one clip from The Kardashians, the reality star told Paulson her conspiracy theory that the Moon landing was faked. “I send her conspiracies all the time,” Kardashian said in a confessional on the show.

And as fans have witnessed in the All’s Fair trailer, Paulson’s character copies Kardashian’s character’s style at one point. “Yeah, you see me dressing up as Kim, which is one of the great days on set and a real testament to Kim’s sense of play, and fun, and her sense of humor, that she was like, ‘Bring it! I can’t wait,’” the Emmy winner told On the Red Carpet, “Like my makeup artist was talking to her makeup artist about what color lip liner it was, and we were doing a full ‘Kim’ glam, and it was like, ‘By the way, I’ve never looked hotter.’”

Created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, All’s Fair also stars Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka.

The story follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice, according to a Hulu logline. “Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks,” the logline teases. “In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game — they change it.”

All’s Fair, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 4, Hulu