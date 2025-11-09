What To Know The latest episode of Tulsa King saw Dwight Manfredi dealing with a double-cross.

He gets an assist with key intel from a very surprising source.

Despite being double-crossed, Dwight outsmarts his enemies and extracts crucial information about a planned attack.

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Tulsa King, Season 3 Episode 8, “Nothing Is Over.”]

Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) knows that he always lives with a gauntlet over his head, but even he couldn’t anticipate the level of depravity he’d face from his opponents in the latest episode of Tulsa King.

The episode began on a high note. Thanks to Dwight bringing the AG into his pocket with the gambling gambit, Joanne (Annabella Sciorra) was free to reopen the distillery and get the bourbon flowing once again.

However, his troubles began very quickly when Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick) got released from jail and got a surprising visit from Dexter Deacon (Dallas Roberts), the watchmaker and terrorist, who admitted he was sent to kill Dunmire but wanted to partner with him instead due to Dwight’s unabashed dislike for the bombmaker. In addition to killing Dwight, he offered to take out “other people in his life” as a “gift” to Dunmire. The pun was probably unintentional as he said in response, “You showed up at the right time.”

Meanwhile, Margaret (Dana Delaney) was in go mode as she prepared Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) for his big campaign soiree — not knowing that the watchmaker had sneaked in amid the flurry of scrambling staffers.

Dwight, not knowing what Deacon had done, arranged to meet with him and tipped off Musso (Kevin Pollak) about the where and when. While Musso wasn’t happy that his team wouldn’t orchestrate the meet, he had no choice but to go along with it, especially after Dwight revealed that he knew it was Musso who targeted Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) to implicate him with Kansas City.

Dwight demanded, in exchange for helping with Deacon, that Musso free Bevilaqua, but Musso didn’t roll on the matter right away. He also refused to greenlight Dwight doing things his way with Deacon, despite his own personal feelings about the guy.

Musso’s feelings about the matter didn’t matter to Dwight, though. He walked in, knowing full well that Deacon was going to turn on him, and he was ready, with Mitch (Garrett Hedlund) and Big Foot (Cash Flo) waiting in the wings.

“Didn’t expect to be on the wrong end of the double cross,” Deacon admitted, as he was escorted out the back, out of sight from the feds’ surveillance van. By the time Musso grew impatient and had his men storm in, they were long gone, with Dwight interrogating Deacon in a graveyard crypt.

The real intel he needed, though, came through from a surprising source. Spencer (Scarlet Stallone) and Tyson (Jay Will) hosted a big ecstasy party at Higher Plane, with Bodhi’s (Martin Starr) reluctant permission, and they had an unexpected guest: Cole (Beau Knapp) showed up to warn Spencer about what his father had planned, and Tyson rightly deduced from the mention of a hotel that he was targeting the political party. He immediately called Dwight, who confirmed it with Deacon and then relayed it to Musso. After locking Deacon up to die in a crypt, he tried to reach Margaret, while Musso and his team made way for the hotel as well. All of the guests’ phones were locked up, so Dwight couldn’t reach Margaret to warn her, but he did arrive in the nick of time to get her and the other attendees out.

Mitch and others were injured in the blast, and Musso’s presence at the scene raised the eyebrows of Margaret, who wondered who Dwight was speaking to as he refused the request to say where Deacon was buried, so to speak.

For now, Dwight’s still on the hook with Musso, and now his team has some very big questions about what exactly he’s been up to lately. Chances are, though, he’ll sleep soundly, knowing he foiled Dunmire’s latest attempt on his life and rid the world of one very terrible person in the process.

Tulsa King, Sundays, Paramount+