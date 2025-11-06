‘Wheel of Fortune’ Surprise Twist as Contestant Is Joined by Car-Winning Teacher

What To Know Anthony Ahmar, a Wheel of Fortune contestant from Tampa, brought his former teacher, Courtney, with him, who had previously won a car on the show in 1979.

Ahmar won the main game with $16,710, surpassing fellow contestants Hope Gonzalez and Shirlene McNeil, but did not solve the Bonus Round puzzle “Pizza Joint.”

The Bonus Round prize was a Ford car, which Ahmar missed, echoing his teacher’s past win and adding a nostalgic twist to the episode.

A Wheel of Fortune contestant brought his former teacher along with him. In a surprise twist she also appeared on the game show decades ago when she won a car. Did her ex-pupil manage to do the same?

Anthony Ahmar, from Tampa, Florida, played against Hope Gonzalez, from Simi Valley, California, and Shirlene McNeil, from Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, November 5. Ahmar is a LEGO lover and hopes to display his 100+ sets one day in the city where he is the mayor.

He solved the first toss-up. McNeil, a chocolate lover, solved the second. McNeil obtained the One Million Dollar Wedge during the first round and solved most of the letters. However, Gonzalez, owner of a spoiled pet pig, solved “Maddening Monday Morning Meetings” for $2,550.

Gonzalez solved most of the “Guilty Pleasure” puzzle, but guessed “C” and was wrong, so the turn moved on. Ahmar picked up a wedge for Monterey Bay, California, and solved “Wearing Pajamas All Weekend” for $8,760.

Gonzalez solved the Prize Puzzle — “The Catch of the Day” — and won a trip to Vancouver Island. This gave her $12,627.

McNeill solved two of the three Triple Toss-Ups. Ahmar solved the third one. Ahmar solved the final puzzle — “Finding a Needle in a Haystack.” This gave him enough money to advance to the Bonus Round.

McNeil went home with $6,000. Gonzalez had $12,627. Ahmar was the winner with $16,710.

Ahmar chose “Place” for his Bonus Round category. He brought his teacher, Courtney, and a man named Mike with him.

Courtney revealed that she was on Wheel of Fortune in 1979 and won a car during the Bonus Round. Seacrest noted how that was back in the days when Chuck Woolery was hosting the show.

“Maybe I’ll repeat,” Ahmar said.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” he chose “C,M,D, and A.” Ahmar’s puzzle then looked like “_ _ _ _A _ _ _NT.”

“Bodega, Arena, Giant,” he said as the clock counted down.

“There’s not much to work with there,” host Ryan Seacrest said. The puzzle was revealed to be “Pizza Joint.”

Seacrest revealed the envelope to have the Ford in it. “You would have been with Courtney there,” the host said.