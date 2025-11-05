‘Wheel of Fortune’ Reveals How Wedges Are Changed: ‘Coolest Job Ever’

What To Know Wheel of Fortune shared a behind-the-scenes video revealing how a crew member changes the wedges.

Fans were fascinated by the process, calling it the “coolest job ever.”

Viewers requested additional insights, such as where wedges are stored and who decorates the set.

Wheel of Fortune has revealed a secret of the game show — how the wedges on the wheel get changed. Fans thought it was the “coolest job ever” and begged Wheel to show more behind-the-scenes content.

“Please like this video so our wedge guy sees why we followed him around for the day 😭 #wheeloffortune #gameshow,” read the caption on the November 4 Instagram post.

Written on the video was the text: “POV: your job is to change the wedges on the wheel.” In the clip, a crew member was seen replacing the Express Wedge over another spot on the wheel. He then pressed a button underneath to illuminate the wedge.

The crew member was then seen putting the Wild Card down on a $500 spot and a trip wedge in another space. The final one he had to lie down was the combined Bankrupt/One Million Wedge. The staffer smoothed his hand over each wedge after he laid them down. He did all of this while leaning over the contestant podium.

In the comments section, the fans couldn’t get over how cool his job is. “So this is what changing the wedges looks like. We need more Wheel of Fortune content like this, please,” one fan wrote.

“Love it! We need more behind the scenes!! 😄” another said.

“Coolest job ever,” added a third.

“He’s already WEDGED his way into our hearts ❤️,” one fan joked.

“No offense to the wedge guy, but is he retiring? I think I found my dream job,” another commented.

“The perfect job doesn’t exi-,” one last fan wrote.

When Wheel of Fortune asked the fans what other behind-the-scenes aspects they wanted to see, they replied that they wanted to see where the wedges are kept when not in use, who decorates the set, and more about the wheel.