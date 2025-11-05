What To Know CNN’s Anderson Cooper and his panel laughed at conservative commentator Scott Jennings as he tried to frame Democratic election victories as a “terrible night” for the party.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and his Election Night panel couldn’t help but laugh at conservative commentator Scott Jennings as he tried to spin Tuesday’s (November 4) Democratic victories as a “terrible night” for the party.

The debate took place following wins for Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) in Virginia, Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) in New Jersey, and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s headline-grabbing victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York.

After Cooper asked Jennings whether the White House “should be listening” based on these results, the former special assistant to George W. Bush said he “wouldn’t over-read” them, noting that “these are blue states and Democrats were supposed to win.”

“I would hesitate to over-read it. I don’t think the concerns you raised are legitimate political strategy concerns,” Jennings continued before explaining why he thinks these particular Democratic victories are a bad thing for the party.

He stated, “I see the energy in the Democratic Party tonight behind socialists, and I see energy in Virginia, Democrats looking the other way on a violent candidate for attorney general who says he wants to murder Republicans and their children. If you think you’re getting rid of Graham Plattner in Maine now, think again.”

“This is a terrible night for national Democratic image what is happening inside their party,” Jennings added before taking aim at Mamdani. “[He] is an avowed socialist, it’s not what people say that he is, it’s what he says that he is… he’s now the leader of their party, that’s their energy and…”

At this point, the panel interrupted Jennings as they broke into laughter.

“[Mamdani’s] the leader of the Democratic party?” asked a confused Cooper.

“He’s.. he’s… There is no… who is the leader? Can someone tell me?” Jennings responded.

Fellow panelist David Axelrod, the former chief strategist to Barack Obama, quipped, “He’s a life raft for Republicans who have to go on TV and got their asses kicked today, is what he is.”

“You own this now,” Jennings fired back.

Jones, who continued to laugh, turned to Jennings, saying, “Here’s what I’ll say, I’m a lot happier than you are sad.”

CNN viewers took to social media during the election coverage to share their thoughts on Jennings, with one Reddit user writing, “Scott jennings is killing the channel.”

“Too smug. I get that he is supposed to cause rage bait so we keep watching. I change the channel,” said another.

“I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, but that ended quickly. You can’t have a legitimate discussion with someone who will never acknowledge anything that goes against the role he is paid to perform,” another added.

Another said, “His presence is a major blow to the credibility of the entire network, because he has 0 journalistic integrity whatsoever.”

“But it’s so satisfying when they ignore his white wing BS, or flat out laugh in his face,” wrote one commenter.

“I think everyone else in the panels he’s on should just laugh in his face. He wants anger, he wants to twist their words, he wants to lie. The ONLY way to deal with him would be to show he’s not being taken seriously. I’m sure laughing at him would piss him off more than anything,” said another.

You can watch the segment at the start of the video above and let us know your thoughts below.