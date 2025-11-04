‘Elsbeth’ Sneak Peek at William Jackson Harper & Sarah Steele Episode (VIDEO)

What To Know Season 3 Episode 5 of Elsbeth, titled “Poetic Justice,” features William Jackson Harper as Gary, a poetry journal founder who becomes a suspect after a donor’s suspicious death.

The Good Fight‘s Sarah Steele returns as Marissa Gold, now a campaign manager for a mayoral candidate, and appears in multiple episodes this season.

Daniel Davis guest stars as Dr. Yablonsky, who introduces Elsbeth to Gary at a fundraising event.

Elsbeth is finding new ways to get Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) on a killer’s scent in Season 3. TV Insider is exclusively debuting a sneak peek at William Jackson Harper‘s episode (airing on Thursday, November 6, on CBS), which also marks the next Good Fight reunion for Preston, when former costar Sarah Steele returns as Marissa Gold.

In Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 5, “Poetic Justice,” a donor’s death shakes New York’s nonprofit arts scene, and Elsbeth questions the motives of the victim’s friend, Gary (Harper), the founder of a prominent poetry journal. Also, Elsbeth runs into her old friend Marissa Gold, who is following in her father Eli Gold’s (Alan Cumming) footsteps and working as the campaign manager for a mayoral candidate, Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez).

The Nanny‘s Daniel Davis also guest stars in the episode, returning as Dr. Yablonsky, a friend of Elsbeth’s from across the seasons. Davis appears in the scene from “Poetic Justice” above while introducing Elsbeth to Harper’s Gary. They’re at a fundraising event for unhoused people in New York City. Based on Elsbeth’s outfit, it’s the same scene that Steele’s Marissa will appear in (see Preston with Steele and Hernandez below).

Dr. Yablonsky reveals to Elsbeth that he’s a member of the board of Gary’s poetry journal, Pidgeon Print, which the men reveal has just lost one of its biggest supporters, Dolores, who died in an “oxygen tank explosion.” Of course, on Elsbeth, viewers know who the killer of the week is; the fun of the episodes is seeing how Elsbeth brings them to justice. Gary shares too many specific details in the scene above, immediately making Elsbeth suspicious.

For starters, she wonders why Gary wasn’t questioned longer after he reported Dolores’ death. And then, she wondered why Gary would say that Dolores — a longtime smoker — must have left her oxygen tank valve open by accident, leading to the explosion. See the wheels in Elsbeth’s head start turning in the full sneak peek above.

Preston previously shared what to expect from Steele’s arc this season (Marissa and Alec will appear in multiple episodes).

“She’s working as a campaign manager for a politician, a guy who’s running for mayor, but she’s still her same smart, savvy, mercurial, fast-paced character,” Preston said. “And Elsbeth is just thrilled to have somebody from her past coming into this new world that she has and this new life that she has in New York.”

