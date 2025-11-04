‘Elsbeth’ Sneak Peek at William Jackson Harper & Sarah Steele Episode (VIDEO)

Kelli Boyle
Comments

What To Know

  • Season 3 Episode 5 of Elsbeth, titled “Poetic Justice,” features William Jackson Harper as Gary, a poetry journal founder who becomes a suspect after a donor’s suspicious death.
  • The Good Fight‘s Sarah Steele returns as Marissa Gold, now a campaign manager for a mayoral candidate, and appears in multiple episodes this season.
  • Daniel Davis guest stars as Dr. Yablonsky, who introduces Elsbeth to Gary at a fundraising event.

Elsbeth is finding new ways to get Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) on a killer’s scent in Season 3. TV Insider is exclusively debuting a sneak peek at William Jackson Harper‘s episode (airing on Thursday, November 6, on CBS), which also marks the next Good Fight reunion for Preston, when former costar Sarah Steele returns as Marissa Gold.

In Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 5, “Poetic Justice,” a donor’s death shakes New York’s nonprofit arts scene, and Elsbeth questions the motives of the victim’s friend, Gary (Harper), the founder of a prominent poetry journal. Also, Elsbeth runs into her old friend Marissa Gold, who is following in her father Eli Gold’s (Alan Cumming) footsteps and working as the campaign manager for a mayoral candidate, Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez).

The Nanny‘s Daniel Davis also guest stars in the episode, returning as Dr. Yablonsky, a friend of Elsbeth’s from across the seasons. Davis appears in the scene from “Poetic Justice” above while introducing Elsbeth to Harper’s Gary. They’re at a fundraising event for unhoused people in New York City. Based on Elsbeth’s outfit, it’s the same scene that Steele’s Marissa will appear in (see Preston with Steele and Hernandez below).

Ivan Hernandez as Alec Bloom, Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 5, 'Poetic Justice'

Michael Parmelee / CBS

Dr. Yablonsky reveals to Elsbeth that he’s a member of the board of Gary’s poetry journal, Pidgeon Print, which the men reveal has just lost one of its biggest supporters, Dolores, who died in an “oxygen tank explosion.” Of course, on Elsbeth, viewers know who the killer of the week is; the fun of the episodes is seeing how Elsbeth brings them to justice. Gary shares too many specific details in the scene above, immediately making Elsbeth suspicious.

'Elsbeth' Director Reveals 'Evil' Easter Egg & Talks 'Good Fight' Reference
Related

'Elsbeth' Director Reveals 'Evil' Easter Egg & Talks 'Good Fight' Reference

For starters, she wonders why Gary wasn’t questioned longer after he reported Dolores’ death. And then, she wondered why Gary would say that Dolores — a longtime smoker — must have left her oxygen tank valve open by accident, leading to the explosion. See the wheels in Elsbeth’s head start turning in the full sneak peek above.

Preston previously shared what to expect from Steele’s arc this season (Marissa and Alec will appear in multiple episodes).

“She’s working as a campaign manager for a politician, a guy who’s running for mayor, but she’s still her same smart, savvy, mercurial, fast-paced character,” Preston said. “And Elsbeth is just thrilled to have somebody from her past coming into this new world that she has and this new life that she has in New York.”

Elsbeth, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS

Elsbeth key art
Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson

Fredric Lehne

Fredric Lehne

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Paramount+

Series

2024–

TVPG

Drama

Law

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Elsbeth ›

Elsbeth

Carrie Preston

Daniel Davis

Ivan Hernandez

Sarah Steele

William Jackson Harper




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sonequa Martin-Green and Donnie Wahlberg in 'Boston Blue'
1
How Do ‘Boston Blue’s Ratings Compare to ‘Blue Bloods’?
James Pickens Jr. and Jason George in 'Grey's Anatomy'
2
Ask Matt: TV’s Short Runs, Nitpicking ‘Nashville’ & More
Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 6, 'Code of Ethics'
3
Danny & Baez Reunite on a Case in New ‘Boston Blue’ Photos
Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé
4
‘The Voice’ Recap: The Knockouts Continue & First-Ever Mic Drop Is Used
IT: Welcome to Derry
5
Every Easter Egg in the ‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Opening