Dick Cheney Dies: Former Vice President Was 84

What To Know Former Vice President Dick Cheney, a key figure in the U.S. invasion of Iraq and one of the most influential vice presidents in history, has died at age 84.

Cheney served in multiple high-ranking government roles, including White House Chief of Staff, Secretary of Defense, and Wyoming Congressman.

In recent years, Cheney became a vocal critic of Donald Trump, publicly supporting Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Dick Cheney, the former Vice President to George W. Bush and central figure in the U.S. invasion of Iraq, has died. He was 84.

“Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old,” Cheney’s family said in a statement. “His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed.”

The statement notes that the former Vice President “died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.”

“For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States,” the statement continued.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Cheney served as Vice President from 2001 to 2009 under President George W. Bush. He was considered one of the most powerful Vice Presidents in American history, having played a leading role in the U.S.’s response to the September 11 attacks and the War on Terrorism. He was an early proponent of invading Iraq, a decision that led to criticism over false claims that the country had weapons of mass destruction.

Prior to his role as Vice President, Cheney served as Defense Secretary in former President George H.W. Bush’s administration from 1989 to 1993. Before that, he represented Wyoming in the House of Representatives and later served as House Republican Conference chair and House minority whip.

Despite being a Republican his entire life, Cheney had become a vocal critic of President Donald Trump in recent years. In a political ad for his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), he described Trump as a “threat to our republic” due to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. And, on September 6, 2024, Cheney announced he would be casting his vote for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“[Trump] tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again,” Cheney said in his statement. “As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.”

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lynne, and their two daughters, Liz and Mary Cheney, and seven grandchildren.