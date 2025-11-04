What To Know Rachel Maddow criticized President Trump for expressing sympathy toward Prince Andrew, who lost his royal titles due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump’s comments came amid renewed scrutiny of both his and Andrew’s connections to Epstein.

Prince Andrew remains under public scrutiny following allegations from Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim, despite his denial.

Rachel Maddow was incredulous on Monday night (November 3) as she focused on what she deemed President Donald Trump‘s sympathetic words towards Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles stripped his brother, Andrew, of his titles last week, and the ex-Duke of York will also have to move out of his long-term residence at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The decision was made due to Andrew’s links to the late, convicted sex offender, Epstein.

When asked about the situation while aboard Air Force One on Sunday (November 2), Trump said, “I feel very badly… It’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family. That’s been a tragic situation. It’s too bad. I feel badly for the family.”

Responding to the President’s comments, Maddow stated, “To be clear, Trump is not talking about the families of the kids who were molested and raped by his friend, Jeffrey Epstein. He is talking about how sad he is that another one of Epstein’s friends got in trouble with his own family for being part of it.”

Trump has shown his admiration for Britain’s royal family over the years, including during his state visit to the U.K. in September, where he spoke of the special relationship between the United States and Britain while paying tribute to King Charles.

However, Trump’s visit to the U.K. was not without controversy, as protestors gathered to remind the President of his own relationship with Epstein. Ahead of Trump’s meeting with King Charles, protestors projected several images of Trump with Epstein onto Windsor Castle.

Earlier this year, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book that contained messages and letters from “dozens of luminaries and friends of Jeffrey Epstein.” One of those letters was alleged to have been written by Trump, confirming details reported in a Wall Street Journal article.

Trump previously denied writing the letter or drawing a picture of a naked woman said to be included alongside the message. He even sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion, claiming the letter didn’t exist. However, Epstein’s estate handed the book over to Congress, and the Democrats posted the entire book online with some redactions.

Meanwhile, Andrew has been under fire again in recent weeks following the posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims who died by suicide in April. In the book, Giuffre claimed she was forced to have sex with the former prince on three occasions, including when she was 17.

Andrew has always denied the claims that he had sex with Giuffre when she was 17. He previously settled a civil case with her for $16 million.