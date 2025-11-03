‘Today’s Craig Melvin Makes Surprising Confession During ‘Jenna & Friends’ Cohosting Debut

What To Know Craig Melvin made a surprising admission during his Today With Jenna & Friends cohosting debut with Jenna Bush Hager.

Craig Melvin‘s Today With Jenna & Friends cohosting debut got off to a bit of a rocky — but hilarious — start.

Melvin joined Jenna Bush Hager at the fourth hour of Today desk for the first time on Monday, November 3. “This is a nice set,” he said during the episode before admitting, “You know, I’ve never seen the show.”

The confession took Bush Hager by surprise. “That is so rude,” she quipped. Melvin, however, explained that his reason for not turning in is simply due to scheduling. “Well, because usually, we’re just getting off,” he said, referring to how the third hour of Today airs before Jenna & Friends. “I’m usually in transit, but this is nice. … I know, I could probably watch some of it.”

At the top of Monday’s show, Melvin also took a moment to praise Bush Hager’s Jenna & Friends success, as she has cohosted the show with a variety of celebrity guests since Hoda Kotb exited Today in January.

“What you have managed to do over the last few months on this show, from just a purely broadcasting perspective, as the kids would say, real recognize[s] real,” he gushed. “To be able to sit next to someone different every day or two and do this, that’s a feat.”

“We’ve had 57 first dates with this,” Bush Hager pointed out, to which Melvin jokingly replied, “Should I be honored that I am 58?”

Melvin is one of three Today personalities who are making their Jenna & Friends cohosting debuts this week. Following a special episode with Michelle Obama on Tuesday, November 4, Dylan Dreyer will join the show on Wednesday, November 5, and Friday, November 7. Carson Daly will also cohost with Bush Hager on Thursday, November 6.

Jenna & Friends‘ official Instagram page shared some behind-the-scenes clips of Melvin’s debut on Monday. “I feel like I should have said no. I’m feeling like I want to know who canceled,” he joked in an Instagram Story clip before the show. “Like, when did Jenna actually run out of friends, that she called on me? I think this is actually the only show I’ve never done at NBC.”

In another Instagram Story clip after the show, Melvin stated, “This was a lot more fun than I thought it would be.”

When asked if he would return to cohost again, he said, “No, no, no. I think moderation’s the key.” He added, “It’s a lot of fun. You get to flex different muscles.”

Fans weighed in on Melvin’s Jenna & Friends performance via social media. “Craig Melvin!! A breath of fresh air! Please ask him to host again!!!” one Instagram user wrote on the show’s Instagram page on Monday. Another added, “Love both of You! Jenna And Craig nailed it today.”

“So glad to finally have Craig on!” someone else shared. A different user commented, “Maybe he needs to be co host!!”

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, NBC