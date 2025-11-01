Julia Fox isn’t apologizing for dressing up as a blood-splattered Jackie Kennedy for Halloween.

The Him star and model attended Julio Torres’ Cursed Amulet Halloween party in New York City on Thursday in a replica of the pink suit Jackie wore on November 22, 1963, the day the late first lady’s husband, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. In Fox’s costume, the jacket and skirt of the suit are stained with fake blood.

Amid widespread criticism, Fox defended her choice of costume — or “statement,” as she put it. “I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday. “When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’ The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation.”

She went on: “Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O.”

But that defiant Instagram statement likely won’t placate her critics, whose ranks include Jack Schlossberg, son of Caroline Kennedy and grandson of Jackie and John F. Kennedy.

“Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate, and dangerous,” he wrote on X on Friday. “I’m sure her late grandmother would agree.”

Another high-profile critic was Community star Yvette Nicole Brown. “Distasteful at a level my mind can’t even fathom,” Brown wrote in an Instagram comment on a video of Fox’s appearance at Thursday’s party. “The quote ‘some people want to leave a mark so bad they don’t care if it’s a stain’ comes to mind. To want fame this bad only continues to ensure that you will only ever be infamous.”

Fashion expert Lawrence Zarian also commented on the post writing, “Why would anyone do this? Awful!”

Other Instagram commenters concurred. “Not OK!” one wrote. “He was murdered in public. A national tragedy! Left his wife a widow [and] his children fatherless [and] this lady is making light of it?! Where has our decency gone?!”

And someone else opined, “I think we can all agree that this is wildly inappropriate.”