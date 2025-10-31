Jimmy Kimmel Issues Blunt Takedown of Ted Cruz Amid Marjorie Taylor Greene Feud

Martin Holmes
What To Know

  • Jimmy Kimmel mocked Senator Ted Cruz and highlighted Republican infighting over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s criticism of her party regarding rising health insurance premiums.
  • The comedian ridiculed Cruz’s claim that Greene is “very, very liberal” and compared the GOP turmoil to Jurassic Park.
  • Kimmel also made a Halloween-themed dig at the Texas senator.

Jimmy Kimmel is loving the in-fighting between Republicans as he poked fun at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Thursday’s (October 30) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The late-night host discussed the ongoing government shutdown during Thursday’s opening monologue, where he praised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for “challenging” her party over the increase in health insurance premiums.

“Yesterday, we learned that insurance premiums for millions of Americans, their healthcare is about to skyrocket,” Kimmel said. “One of the only Republicans who seems to care about that is, of all people, Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s been challenging her party and the speaker of the house, which is so interesting because there’s a woman who didn’t just drink the Kool-Aid, she chugged it.”

The comedian added that Taylor Greene didn’t just drink “the regular flavors like ‘close the borders’ and ‘the election was stolen,’ she drank the obscure limited-time-only flavors like ‘Jewish Space Laser’ and ‘Pizzagate.’ And now she’s looking around at these people and she’s like, ‘Are you guys nuts?’”

“Sometimes you go so far right, you come out on the other side,” Kimmel quipped.

However, as Kimmel pointed out, Taylor Greene’s stance has irked some of her fellow Republicans, including Senator Cruz, who Kimmel joked is “so upset with Marjorie he can barely unhinge his jaw to swallow a piglet.”

Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Win McNamee/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel Gets Jasmine Crockett to Take Trump Dementia Test
Related

Jimmy Kimmel Gets Jasmine Crockett to Take Trump Dementia Test

After airing footage of a recent Cruz interview in which the senator claimed Taylor Greene is “very, very liberal now,” Kimmel responded, “Of course, that’s just a brazen lie. She’s not for open borders. She’s not for amnesty.”

“But I have to say, I love this,” the host continued. “It feels like Jurassic Park when the velociraptors turn on the guys who run the place.”

Kimmel closed the section with one last dig at Cruz, stating, “You know Ted Cruz is the only sitting U.S. senator who can go trick-or-treating without a mask. His natural face is more than sufficient.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35 pm ET/PT, ABC

