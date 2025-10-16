CNN Pundit Scott Jennings Makes Shocking Confession About Trump

CNN’s conservative commentator Scott Jennings won’t be facing the wrath of Donald Trump over the cover of his book, as he revealed the President himself chose the photo.

Speaking on Brandon Tatum’s The Officer Tatum Show podcast, Jennings confirmed that Trump picked the cover photo for his upcoming book, A Revolution of Common Sense, which chronicles the first 120 days of Trump’s return to the White House.

“Fun fact: I let President @realDonaldTrump pick the cover photo of my new book “A Revolution of Common Sense” — and he made a great call,” Jennings wrote on X alongside a clip from the podcast.

The photo Trump selected for the book cover shows himself leaving the White House, with two saluting Marines in the background.

The revelation came after Trump ranted about the latest cover of Time magazine, which features a shot of him taken from low down, looking up at his chin.

Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this week. “They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!”

He added, “I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

Jennings told Tatum that Trump “cooperated” on the book, which he confirmed will be released “in time for Christmas.”

“Get one for every relative. If your relative loves Trump, get it. If they don’t, get it as a gag gift,” he added. “Either way, it’s a good book to get. Put it under the Christmas tree.”

Jennings has been an on-air contributor for CNN since 2017, where he often lends his support to Trump. Before his work as a political commentator, he served as a special assistant to President George W. Bush and deputy director of political affairs. He also worked as an advisor to Senator Mitch McConnell and was part of McConnell’s campaigns for the U.S. Senate in 2002, 2008, and 2014.

