Spooky Doings on ‘Brilliant Minds,’ Henry Kissinger’s Legacy, ‘Voice’ Knockouts, Hallmark’s Search for ‘Mr. Christmas’

Pief Weyman/NBC

Brilliant Minds

10/9c

After a grieving mother put a curse on Dr. Rhodes (Teddy Sears) last week, everyone’s on edge at Bronx General — especially on Halloween. A clever holiday-themed episode forces several of the docs and residents to face their fears, including Dr. Pierce’s (Tamberla Perry) aversion to clowns and Ericka’s (Ashleigh LaThrop) PTSD regarding elevators, while Dr. Wolf (Zachary Quinto) confronts his haunting visions of a patient from his own days as a resident. Succession and Nobody Wants This star Arian Moayed guests as a patient who appears to have conquered death, although his extreme efforts to prolong life may be masking other symptoms.

The National Archives and Records Administration / PBS

American Experience

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

A two-part American Experience documentary (concluding Tuesday) examines the history and legacy of the polarizing Washington powerbroker and powerful diplomat Henry Kissinger. The biographical portrait depicts his rise as a refugee from Nazi Germany who hunted Nazis as a U.S. Intelligence officer to his prominence as a Harvard-educated expert in nuclear weapons policy who became President Nixon’s National Security Adviser while the Cold War and the controversial Vietnam War raged. Kissinger’s “shuttle diplomacy” in the Middle East after 1973’s Yom Kippur War secured his celebrity, but his policies remain a source of debate long after his death at 100 in 2023.

Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice

8/7c

The singing competition shifts gears as the Battle Rounds end and the Knockouts begin, with Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band serving as mega mentor for Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg‘s teams, while Joe Walsh provides similar support for Reba McEntire and Niall Horan‘s teams. With eight contestants left on each team, the stakes are high as the coaches determine a winner from each round to advance to the Playoffs. New this season: a “Mic Drop,” which each coach can reward to one artist from their team. Viewers will get to vote on which of the four is the “Mic Drop” winner, who’ll get to perform during the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

Hallmark Media

Finding Mr. Christmas

Season Premiere 8/7c

Even while Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” continues delivering weekly holiday movies, the search goes on for new hunks to warm viewers’ hearts. A second season of the good-natured reality competition gathers 10 male camera-ready ho-ho-hopefuls, participating in Christmas-themed challenges to prove who’s got what it takes to lead a Hallmark movie of their own later this year. Jonathan Bennett returns as host, with Happy’s Place star Melissa Peterman serving as lead judge. Followed by the series premiere of Baked with Love: Holiday (9/8c), hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley. The competition introduces 10 home bakers who train their skills on family recipes, with the ultimate champ winning $50,000 and the chance to have one of their bakes take center stage in a Hallmark holiday film.

CBS

DMV

8:30/7:30c

Colette (Harriet Dyer) is just the sort of pushover you’d hope to get when taking a driving test at the DMV. Her co-workers have nicknamed her “Easy Pass” because she so rarely fails anyone. In a cute episode of the new workplace comedy, Colette’s resolve to toughen up is tested when her office crush, Noa (Alex Tarrant), is her next client, and he turns out to be a menace behind the wheel.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: