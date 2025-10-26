George Clooney Makes Bold Declaration About Louvre Heist in ‘Ocean’s 14’

What To Know George Clooney commented on the recent $102 million Louvre jewelry heist, suggesting it could inspire the plot for the upcoming Ocean’s 14, which is set to begin filming in 2026.

Clooney humorously expressed admiration for the thieves’ boldness and joked about being edited into footage of the heist as his character Danny Ocean.

He confirmed that Ocean’s 14 budget has been approved and teased the return of original cast members, including Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, and Julia Roberts.

George Clooney made a bold declaration about the Louvre heist — he even suggested it could be the plot of his upcoming Ocean’s 14, a prequel to the original Ocean’s trilogy.

During a recent interview with the Associated Press, the 64-year-old actor weighed in on the October 19 robbery of the Parisian art museum. Thieves stole eight pieces of jewelry worth an estimated $102 million in broad daylight with the help of a lift. On October 25, two suspects were arrested in connection to the Louvre heist.

Clooney — who played the handsome casino thief Danny Ocean in Ocean’s Eleven and its sequels, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen — spoke about the stunning burglary at the Louvre and how it could tie into Ocean’s 14.

“It was cool,” Clooney bluntly declared on October 24 at the premiere of his film Jay Kelly at the Los Angeles AFI Fest. “I mean, it’s terrible. But if you’re a professional thief like I am, I was very proud of those guys.”

“I think we should rob the Louvre,” he said of the potential plot for Ocean’s 14, which is set to start filming in 2026. “But somebody’s already done it, man, I dunno.”

During a different conversation on the red carpet, Clooney suggested that he would settle for someone editing him into videos of the thieves being lowered from the museum on the electric ladder.

“I think you gotta put me in, CGI me into that basket coming out of the Louvre,” he told the Associated Press. “I think you should do that.”

Additionally, Clooney told Entertainment Tonight of the brazen heist, “I was amazed that it was in the middle of broad daylight. Insane. But every place gets robbed, I guess.”

Clooney told E! News in early October that the budget was recently approved for Ocean’s 14, with filming to begin “in about nine or 10 months.” Reports have suggested that Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper could lead the film.

When the actor was asked if he was excited to work with Brad Pitt again, he teased, “Yeah, Brad, Matt [Damon] and Don [Cheadle] and Julia [Roberts]. I had dinner last night with Julia. They’re all still really dear friends, and so the chance to work together would be fun.”

In 2018, the prequel Ocean’s 8 premiered, starring Sandra Bullock as Danny Ocean’s sister, who hatched a plan for a heist at the Met Gala after her brother’s death (or, perhaps, after he faked his death). Her accomplices were played by Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway played the celebrity target.