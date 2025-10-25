June Lockhart Dead: ‘Lassie’ & ‘Lost in Space’ Actress Was 100

What To Know June Lockhart, renowned for her roles in “Lassie” and “Lost in Space,” died at age 100 of natural causes in Santa Monica, surrounded by family.

Her prolific career spanned stage, film, and television, earning her two Hollywood Walk of Fame stars, multiple Emmy nominations, and a Tony Award.

Fans and colleagues paid tribute on social media, celebrating her talent, kindness, and lasting impact on classic television and the entertainment industry.

June Lockhart — the iconic actress known for her roles in Lassie, Lost in Space, Meet Me in St. Louis, and more — is dead at 100.

On Thursday, October 23, the ’50s and ’60s star died of natural causes in Santa Monica, California, People reported. She had her daughter, June Elizabeth, and her granddaughter, Christianna, by her side when she died.

In 1925, Lockhart was born to actor Gene Lockhart and actress Kathleen Lockhart. She made her stage debut at 8, later appearing alongside her parents in 1938’s A Christmas Carol as their onscreen daughter.

Lockhart most notably played Ruth Martin in Lassie and Dr. Maureen Robinson in Lost in Space. She also appeared in TV shows like Magnum, P.I., Knots Landing, Marcus Welby, M.D., Murder, She Wrote, Full House, General Hospital, Grey’s Anatomy, Babylon 5, Roseanne, and many more. Film-wise, she was best known for appearing in A Christmas Carol, Meet Me in St. Louis, She-Wolf of London, Bury Me Dead, and others.

During her career, Lockhart had two stars featured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — one for TV and a second for film. She was a two-time Primetime Emmy Awards nominee and a Tony Awards winner.

Lockhart married John F. Maloney in 1951, and they welcomed two daughters, Anne and June Elizabeth. She and Maloney divorced in 1959.

June Lockhart, June 25, 1925 to October 23, 2025. Thank you for your unforgettable performances. You’ll live on in the hearts of your fans. Rest in peace. ❤ pic.twitter.com/78G9Tc9vb7 — Mary Anne Landers (@Mary_Anne_L) October 25, 2025

In the wake of the legendary actress’ death, fans took to social media to share tributes. One X user wrote, “Thank you for your unforgettable performances. You’ll live on in the hearts of your fans. Rest in peace. ❤️.”

Another fan shared via X, “100 years of grace, talent, and storytelling. 🎬 June Lockhart’s legacy will forever live in the hearts of classic TV lovers.”

Someone else echoed, “RIP June Lockhart, a life very well-lived, beloved by all. I used to watch Lost in Space religiously.”

A different X user wrote, “A remarkable life and career spanning decades. June Lockhart brought joy to millions through her iconic roles. She will be remembered fondly. 🎬”

If it hadn’t been for my dearest and oldest friend, June Lockhart, I wouldn’t have become the celebrated costume designer I became. June promoted and encouraged me throughout the 55 years we have known each other. What a sensational and fantastic LADY!!! ❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️ pic.twitter.com/K3zD8H5u0l — Jean-Pierre Dorléac (@spclsmthin) October 25, 2025

Meanwhile, yet another X user shared, “If it hadn’t been for my dearest and oldest friend, June Lockhart, I wouldn’t have become the celebrated costume designer I became. June promoted and encouraged me throughout the 55 years we have known each other. What a sensational and fantastic LADY!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”