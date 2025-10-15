‘Devil in Disguise’: The Night Stalker Case Takes Center Stage in Season 2

Peacock’s Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy painted a portrait of the monster behind the mask, a seemingly charming contractor and community member who hid unimaginable evil beneath his suburban home. The series not only examined the horrors committed by Gacy, but also honored the lives he destroyed, giving faces and names to the victims who had too long gone unseen and unheard.

Created by, written, directed, and executive produced by Patrick Macmanus and starring Michael Chernus as notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy, the chilling series was recently greenlit for a second season, this time focusing on Richard Ramirez, a.k.a. “The Night Stalker,” the serial killer who terrorized California in the mid-1980s with a string of brutal murders, sexual assaults, and home invasions that left the state gripped in fear.

Though still in the early stages, interest in Season 2 is beginning to swell. Here is everything we know so far about Devil in Disguise Season 2.

When and where does Devil in Disguise Season 2 premiere?

The series will no doubt debut on Peacock, but when has not been determined. Talks are still in their early stages.

What is Devil in Disguise Season 2 about?

According to Variety, Season 2 will focus on Richard Ramirez, a.k.a. “The Night Stalker,” an infamous serial killer who broke into the homes of Southern California residents at night while his victims were sleeping. His crimes included rape, torture, and murder, frequently accompanied by satanic symbols.

His victims varied in age, race, and background, making it difficult to determine where he would strike next. He would attack without provocation, seemingly anyone, from children to the elderly, without rhyme or reason. He was eventually caught was a group of citizens recognized him from his photos and detained him until the police came.

Ramirez was convicted of 13 counts of murder, five attempted murders, 11 sexual assaults, and 14 burglaries. Investigators have linked him to up to 25 victims in total, but possibly more, as several cases across several cities shared his distinct pattern of nighttime home invasions.

The series may draw inspiration from Peacock’s Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes (2024), a two-part documentary featuring never-before-heard audio recordings of Ramirez, along with interviews from his family, wife, victims’ relatives, former friends, and female admirers.

Who stars in Devil in Disguise Season 2?

The series is still in the early stages and has not been cast yet.

Who is behind Devil in Disguise Season 2?

According to Variety, Peacock is currently in discussions with Patrick Macmanus regarding the second season of Devil in Disguise. No additional details have been released at this time.

Has Richard Ramirez, the Night Stalker, been depicted on TV before?

One of the most notorious serial killers ever to stalk the streets of Los Angeles, Richard Ramirez has been the subject of countless true-crime series, documentaries, books, and dramatizations. Here are but a few:

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet, but please check back!

Devil in Disguise, Season 2, TBA, Peacock