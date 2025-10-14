Jimmy Kimmel & Stephen Colbert Give Trump Verdict After Gaza Peace Deal

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel both praised President Donald Trump on Monday (October 13) for helping negotiate a peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

On The Late Show, host Colbert returned from his week’s hiatus and caught himself up on all the news he missed, including the government shutdown and Taylor Swift‘s divisive new album. “It’s less, we didn’t start the fire, and more everything’s on fire,” he quipped.

However, he went on to say, “There is some good news out there because, today, thanks to Trump’s newly brokered ceasefire in Gaza, all living Israeli hostages and almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners have been released. It’s important. Credit where credit is due — Donald Trump did something good.”

He then turned to a producer off-stage, jokingly asking, “Are we still canceled? Are you sure? I tried.”

CBS canceled the Late Show back in July, with its final episode set to air in May 2026. At the time, Trump took to social media to celebrate the cancelation, writing, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Trump’s peace deal was also the big topic of the night, with Kimmel saying, “What a day for Donald Trump. You know what? He finally did something positive today, and I want to give him credit for it, because I know he’s not the type to take credit for himself.”

He continued, “While we’re only in the first phase of what will undoubtedly be a long and tricky process, the fact is the bombing has stopped. The hostages have been released. And Trump deserves some of the praise for that.”

“So, I know it sounds crazy to say, but good work on that one, President Trump,” Kimmel added before quipping, “Now, maybe you can not invade Portland. Just an idea.”

The late-night host was referencing Trump’s federalization of National Guard troops in several cities, including Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., in his efforts to crack down on crime. After Trump tried to do the same in Portland, a federal judge ordered a temporary hold on the deployment of National Guard troops to Oregon.

