‘Ice Road Truckers’: Todd Dewey Looks for Redemption on Spooky Terrain

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Ice Road Truckers Season 12]

It was all about redemption for Ice Road Truckers veteran Todd Dewey during the October 16 episode. He faced an old nemesis known as the Asheweig Road. Todd refers to the most brutal road he had ever pushed through. A rock busted the radiator of his truck and sidelined him seven years ago, so this delivery to Kasabonika was Round 2. The drive was rough through the night, enduring big bumps that could take him off course. He took precautions by investigating the ice in 32-below temperatures.

“There is no turning back now,” Todd said. His headlights guided the way, steering through the spooky terrain half inside and outside the rig. The sense of relief took over him, reaching the other side of the ice crossing. He made the destination and conquered the road in their rematch. Todd wanted to unload and reload a rock screener quickly before Mother Nature gave him something more to worry about. With the score tied against Asheweig Road, he braced for Round 3.

Meanwhile the Harris family convoy arrived with the massive excavator to help the community rescue equipment caught in the snow. With the overall business hurting this season, they had to take on jobs they wouldn’t normally do. This included a trip to Fond Du Lac. With sons Riley and Zach voted to take over the business once their dad Shaun retired. The two looked to impress as they got used to these roads. Shaun had safety in mind, which meant a balancing act with the trucks on the ice. Too fast or running too close could mean the difference between life or death.

Zach had heard scary stories when it came to Lake Athabasca. The same place they were going through took the life of his uncle in 1989. Shaun was proud of his sons making it to the other side. This was a huge confidence boost for Zach. They were able to bring two plow trucks south, 15 minutes ahead of schedule. Although the family did run into some issues in the form of a flat tire. Shaun had the idea to use flammable fluid to pop the tire back into place to be filled backup. It was then back on the road.

With a bet for the most miles with Lisa Kelly looming over him this season, Scott “Scooter” Yuill was a man on a mission. His next job was 43,000 pounds, the heaviest so far with the journey restricted to night travel only. Before he began his haul of building material to Keewaywin, Lisa left him a QR code on the check. Scott scanned to find a video she made as a trucker for dummies. He appreciated the prank, but payback was coming. Though he had to concentrate on the dangerous work at hand. He performed a tobacco blessing as a way to give back to the creator. The ceremony centered him and provided him a sense of hope. It didn’t take long for him to get stuck in the worst sections. He had to chain up the tires to chew through the ice. The problem was the wrong chains were loaded onto the truck. He had to get creative by throwing some bungee cords to make due. The fix worked, and he made it to Keewaywin with supplies, which came in handy to rebuild homes.

Lisa had her own plans to help win the bet, trekking to Lac Brochet. The 900 miles from Muskie Creek was one of the longest drives. The job for a new client meant traveling with drums of flammable fuel. It wasn’t a pleasant trip on the bumpy terrain. Smoke started coming out from the truck, and with the narrow roads, there wasn’t an ideal place to stop. Lisa was able to pull over to find her brakes were overheating. She threw snow on them to cool them down and tweaked the slack adjuster with the trailer grades knocked out of alignment.

With one problem came another where Lisa ran low on visibility because her window was stuck down. Time wasn’t on her side with a deadline inching closer. She took the door off and found the window control hardware was broken. She looked to jam a stick in there to hold it up. A trucker nearby came to lend a hand. Lisa made the trip to Lac Brochet with all the oil and flammable products in place. Lisa nicknamed her truck “Rowdy.” She explained, “The way she acts is that of a 75-year-old woman.”

