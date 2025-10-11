‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Star LeAnn Rimes Says Rob Lowe Warned Her About Franchise’s ‘Craziness’

Dan Clarendon
Comments
LeAnn Rimes as Dixie Bennings in '9-1-1: Nashville,' Rob Lowe as Owen Strand in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Jake Giles Netter/Disney, Kevin Estrada/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

LeAnn Rimes know how absurd the 9-1-1 franchise gets — in fact, the “craziness” is part of the appeal for this star of spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville.

And it was an 9-1-1: Lone Star alum who gave Rimes a reality check about the franchise and the plot points that beggar belief.

“I was talking the other day to Rob Lowe, and he was talking about how, ‘If you want reality, you don’t go to this series. We have the craziest rescues, which is what’s so interesting,’” Rimes told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 7, at the show’s premiere in Nashville, Tennessee. “We’ll be like, ‘There’s no way this has happened before in real life.’ Then they’ll show us the articles because they’re pulling from real life situations.”

As with 9-1-1: Lone Star and the flagship 9-1-1 series, 9-1-1: Nashville follows first responders as they do their best to save lives amid chaotic emergencies. The new spinoff features Chris O’Donnellas fire captain Don Hart and Jessica Capshaw as his wife, Blythe. Rimes, meanwhile, plays Dixie Bennings, Don’s ex and the mother of his son Blue, played by Hunter McVey, as viewers discovered in Thursday’s series premiere.

'9-1-1: Nashville' Boss Breaks Down Don's Family Drama & History With Dixie
Related

'9-1-1: Nashville' Boss Breaks Down Don's Family Drama & History With Dixie

“If you think about it — in the world of however many millions of people there are — this stuff is bound to happen to somebody,” Rimes added. “Every time we think it hasn’t really happened, there’s an article for that that shows you it has. What I love about it is, once you buy into the craziness of this show, you just fall in love with it. I remember watching the first couple episodes of 9-1-1. I was like, ‘What am I watching?’ And then about the third episode, I was like, ‘Whoa, I’m totally into their own reality.’ You just fall in love with it.”

O’Donnell told TV Insider in a recent Q&A that he was taken aback by the firenado that viewers see in previews for the show.

“Yeah, I didn’t know it was actually a real thing, to be honest with you,” he said. “I was kind of laughing. I was like, ‘What the hell is a firenado?’ And they said, ‘Yeah, look it up.’”

9-1-1: Nashville, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC

9-1-1 - ABC

9-1-1 where to stream

9-1-1: Lone Star - FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star where to stream

9-1-1: Nashville - ABC

9-1-1: Nashville where to stream

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

9-1-1: Nashville

LeAnn Rimes

Rob Lowe




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Young and the Restless' Daytime Emmy Lead Actress Nominees 2025
1
Watch ‘Y&R’s Leading Ladies Break Down Their 2025 Emmy Nominations
Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 3
2
‘Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVitto Teases How Natalie & Will Handle Owen Being Shot
Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 3, 'The Vampire Lestat'
3
‘Anne Rice’s The Vampire Lestat’ Reveals Additional Cast, Extended First Look (VIDEO)
Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane in 'Countdown' Season 1
4
‘Countdown’ Canceled — What Would Have Happened in Season 2?
Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho) and Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) in 'Countdown'
5
Jensen Ackles Reacts to ‘Countdown’s Cancellation