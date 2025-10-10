When Does ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Final Season Come Out?

After traveling all over Europe, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is reaching the end of its road. AMC announced that Season 4 of The Walking Dead spinoff would be its last at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 in July. The stars and creators will soon appear at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 10, to give fans an update on the final season, which started filming in July in Spain.

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will be back for the final season, but as Reedus assured fans in the SDCC announcement, “Daryl’s journey is far from over.” As McBride said, “There is still so much story left to tell.”

Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, currently airing on Sundays on AMC (streaming on AMC+), is set in Spain and tracks Carol (McBride) and Daryl (Reedus) as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Here, we’re compiling all the latest updates on Season 4. Stay tuned for potential announcements during The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon‘s NYCC 2025 panel.

When does The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 premiere?

There is no official premiere date, as of the time of publication. But every season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has premiered in September. Season 1 came out in 2023, Season 2 in 2024, and Season 3 in 2025. We’d bet that Season 4 will follow suit and come out in September 2025, but given that filming started in July and it’s a relatively short season of just eight episodes, it’s possible that Daryl Dixon‘s final season could come out sooner.

Where is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 set?

Daryl started the series in France, where his long-awaited reunion with Carol eventually took place. Their attempt to get back home to America took them to London and Spain in Season 3. Since Season 4 is filming in Spain, that’s likely where it’s set.

Creator David Zabel told Collider in 2024 that the Season 3 plot would be carried over into Season 4, just like with Seasons 1 and 2, so expect Season 4 to be set in Spain.

Who’s in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 cast?

Confirmed cast is Reedus and McBride as the beloved duo that is Daryl and Carol. Since Season 3’s story will stretch into Season 4, new characters from the current season will probably be back. An official cast list will be announced at a later time, but Season 3’s new faces are Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay in series regular roles, with Candela Saitta and Hugo Arbués in recurring roles. Stephen Merchant guest-starred in the London-set season premiere.

Is there a Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 trailer?

Not yet, but there could be a teaser of some kind debuted at the NYCC panel.

