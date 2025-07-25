‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Renewed for Fourth & Final Season, Plus Trailer Revealed (VIDEO)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 will be its last. AMC announced the spinoff’s renewal for a fourth and final season during its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. In addition to the renewal announcement, the trailer for Season 3 has been revealed. See Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) in action in the video above, and get another glimpse at Season 3 in the new photos below.

Set and filmed in Spain, Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse. Season 3 premieres on Sunday, September 7, on AMC and will be streaming on AMC+.

Reedus and McBride, who executive produce Daryl Dixon in addition to starring, were joined on the Hall H stage by showrunner David Zabel, and executive producer Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, and executive producer Greg Nicotero. They announced that production on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon‘s final season will begin this month in Spain.

The eight-episode final season will see The Walking Dead franchise icons Reedus and McBride return for one last ride, with a stellar supporting cast. They’ll film around Madrid in locations including Bilbao, Galicia, Andalucía, the Segovia region, Toledo, and Community of Madrid. Reedus and McBride issued statements to the franchise’s loyal fans as they begin to embark on this show’s final leg. Reedus says that “Daryl’s journey is far from over.”

“Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey,” reads Reedus’ statement. “I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It’s been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it’s been embraced. Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn’t just an ending; it’s a celebration of what we’ve all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward — Daryl’s journey is far from over.”

McBride says there’s “so much story left to tell” in Season 4. “It has been the thrill of a lifetime to shoot this part of Daryl and Carol’s adventure together in Europe and I keep coming back for more of these two characters,” her statement reads. “There is still so much story left to tell and so much for the fans to look forward to. I’m going to revel in the moments as they come and am excited for the fans to see what we have been working on in these incredible locations.”

While Daryl Dixon is ending, AMC’s statements imply that this doesn’t have to be the end for Daryl and Carol onscreen.

“Across two extraordinary series spanning almost two decades, Norman and Melissa have given life to two of the most iconic characters in the history of television. Daryl and Carol have taken fans on an unforgettable and intensely human journey of challenge, survival, hope and friendship, and the response from fans, from the very first moments of The Walking Dead, has been remarkable. We can’t wait to share the upcoming third season of Daryl this fall and to begin production on this fourth and final season in Spain,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Whatever awaits these two beloved characters, we know The Walking Dead Universe is a timeless franchise that holds endless possibilities for story and characters new and old.”

In the packed room, Reedus also announced that Ride With Norman Reedus will return for Season 7, debuting after The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’s second episode on Sunday, September 14 at 11/10c on AMC and AMC+. Ride follows motorcycle enthusiast Reedus as he embarks on epic road trips around the world and each episode features Reedus and a riding companion – a fellow actor, musician, or friend, exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road. Guests this season include Robert Patrick (Tulsa King; Peacemaker), Kim Coates (The Walking Dead: Dead City; Sons of Anarchy), and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds) with special appearances by Gimple, McBride, and Nicotero. First look photos were also revealed from the three-episode season.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, September 7, 9/8c, AMC