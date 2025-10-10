WWE ‘LFG’ Winner Dani Sekelsky on Switch From NFL Cheerleader to Wrestling Ring

You couldn’t have written a better story to close Season 2 of WWE LFG. Dani Sekelsky, the scrappy underdog, was named the women’s winner and an NXT contract by brand boss Shawn Michaels. The former NFL cheerleader, along with men’s champion Shiloh Hill, endured weeks of rigorous training, character exploration, and matches to stand out on the A&E reality show competition.

This was redemption for Sekelsky, who like Hill, was part of the inaugural season. Representing The Undertaker’s team, Sekelsky defeated familiar opponent “P-Nasty” Penina Tuilaepa in her last match during the October 5 finale. Adding a punctuation mark the 24-year-old used her coach’s signature submission Hell’s Gate. Undertaker gave his blessing for the rookie to use the move after she respectfully approached him.

Here Sekelsky opens up about her victory and what’s next.

This was your second opportunity to go after the NXT contract. Does it mean more that you returned and won?

Dani Sekelsky: Absolutely. I think every one of us came in with big chips on our shoulders in Season 2. I think we were testing the waters, especially the people that were coming in with less than a few months of wrestling experience, including myself in Season 1. So, coming into Season 2, it was really that turnaround of now I understand what this is all like. We’re not coming here to learn. Now we’re coming here to win. It did mean more.

What was it like to share this experience with Penina? How was it putting the match together?

Penina was one of my first training partners at the Performance Center. She was in my first class when I got here on that first day. She was one of my first matches in front of a crowd, and we actually got to take in WrestleMania week in Las Vegas as part of LFG. We got to work together numerous times and learn from one another. We had that comfortability where we wanted to put on a show. Not only a show for them, but it was let’s see who can one up the other person. Being able to go to the finals with her ,the way I had the opportunity to put together matches with Michelle McCool, Undertaker and all these amazing producers we have at WWE, we just wanted to put on a show and try some new things.

We tried some new things in the finals. We went out of our comfort zone and tested ourselves to see what we could do in front of a crowd. She was the best opportunity I could have matched up with in Season 2. She is one of the toughest girls in the locker room and a dog to fight with. I love it. She challenges me every single time I step in the ring with her, so putting that match together with our two mentors who happen to be married, there was a lot of back and forth, but it was so fun and a learning experience. I couldn’t have been happier with the end of the match and being able to do the Hell’s Gate, which I was granted to use. It was a full-circle moment for me.

You felt like that child in the middle of some infighting between Undertaker and Michelle.

Oh yeah. They are totally my parents. I pretty much call Undertaker dad, which I never thought I would say before. It’s awesome. They take us in like their own kids. I can’t explain how grateful I am. They didn’t make it seem like, “hey, I’m your mentor on this show.” They made it seem like, “hey, I’m going to be your mentor. You need anything you call.” I’m very grateful.

You mention family. What was your family’s response when they saw you making the transition from Tennessee Titans cheerleader to WWE recruit?

When I was younger my grandma would actually take me to WWE shows. My grandma went to the Danbury Trashers games. I don’t know if you’ve ever heard of them, but it was a hockey team. Me and my grandmother were crazy together. Now my mom and dad are not into combat sports or any of that. They loved me being a cheerleader. They felt like I was protected, my basic job was for them to catch me. They loved it. Imagine me living in Nashville where my whole family is in Connecticut. I call my parents and say, “hey, I’m going to try out for WWE next week.” First of all, they probably thought I was joking at the time. The main thing was are you going to get hurt? My parents are two of the most supportive people I could imagine. It’s the same with my sister and grandma. It was a really tough call for them to take. They care about me a lot. They care about my safety and wellbeing. They want me to be healthy. I totally understand, but it was funny because I remember the day I sent them my first promo for my tryout that I submitted. Immediately, my dad texted back. “Uh oh, she is taking this really seriously.”

I can’t say I’ve faced things without hardship, but if I want something, I make it happen. And so when they saw almost like a character come out of me in that first promo, just that 60-second promo explaining who I am to WWE, they could tell I wanted it and wanted it badly. When I got to the Performance Center, getting the call I was injured and how long I’ll be out and trying to work through it so they’re not taking me off the show. My parents’ main concern was my safety. They always know I’m never going to back down unless there is no choice. They were there every step of the way. My mom loved watching the show, but her coming to Houston and seeing my eyes in the ring and actually the impact of what is happening on the mat, it bothered all of them a lot. But that was the cherry on top, being able to come backstage and show them I’m standing on my two feet. I’m not feeling amazing at that moment, but I’m here and healthy and you guys just got to see me perform for the first time. They have been so supportive throughout this journey. I just can not thank them enough. I know it’s not easy on them, so I appreciate them sticking with me through it.

Others have come from cheerleading backgrounds and found success from Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler to Carmella. Even Naomi was an Orlando Magic dancer. What do you take from their examples?

It motivates me. Starting out in wrestling, I wanted to tie what made me comfortable in my previous career into my now new career as a wrestler. I wanted to take those comfort points like my pompoms or my skirt and red lipstick and bow so that I could learn who I was as a wrestler in the ring. Obviously I would love to develop and change and evolve as that’s what wrestling is all about. This is a starting point for me. It is what made me feel comfortable so far in this journey. I’m just really excited as you can see in Season 2 of getting me out of my comfort zone and seeing now what I can pursue and how we can evolve. There are so many people I take inspiration from. Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Maxxine Dupri, who was one of the first people I met coming into the Performance Center. It’s cool to see how in different ways we all tie our gymnastics or cheerleading or acrobatic background into what we’re doing without all being the same.

Are we going to see something similar to El Grande Americano from you? Have we seen the last of you wearing the mask and taking on a second persona?

The mask, oh goodness. I would love to dawn the mask again. We shall see. It’s not a conversation I’ve had, but I do think there is a very big possibility it would be coming back at some point.

How would you say life at the Performance Center has changed for you? Now that you have this NXT contact, have you had discussions on what’s to come?

Coming out of the finale of Season 2, I faced multiple injuries. Some that were shared on the show and others that weren’t. My main and immediate goal is to get myself healthy, stronger, go to our strength and conditioning here and our nutritionist this year and really take my body to the next level. So when that time comes where I make my formal NXT debut and have those opportunities coming, I’ll be ready physically and mentally. I’ve been working very hard in the gym. It’s definitely helped me out so much in the ring already, so I’m excited to keep going on that journey. Getting granted that NXT contract, every day you come into that Performance Center and all of us put in 110 percent. You never know when you’re going to get that opportunity. It could be, ‘hey, you’re going on TV tonight.” Winning that contract, it’s now over my head that my time is coming.



I’m going out there, and I’m going to face somebody from the best women’s roster in all of professional wrestling. For me, I can’t say I didn’t work my butt off when I came in here. Of course I did. But every day it’s like I want to wrestle someone new, try a new thing and do all that. I want that moment where they tell me here is your opportunity and who you’re going to face. I know I’m putting my best foot forward for WWE, for myself and my opponent and taking that match and running with it. For me, trying new things, whether it’s a move set or character moment and trying to build off of what everyone has already seen of me. So, when I step foot on NXT TV for those who don’t know me or haven’t seen LFG, they can see this is Dani, and she is going to be someone that will take over this roster in a few years. I want to be that generational talent. I want to inspire all those young girls watching that being a cheerleader isn’t a limitation but an opportunity. And look at where it has gotten me. That is my goal stepping foot in the NXT roster.

Have you gotten a lot of congratulations from the WWE roster?

Yes, walking into this building and coming in after the finale, I can’t tell you how grateful I am for all the greetings I’ve gotten and congratulations. The women on our roster are obviously busy on NXT, but they really saw what the LFG crew went through and learned and how we all grew. So it was really cool to hear a Lash Legend or Jordynne Grace or Blake Monroe, who are powerhouses in our division, say that my work and growth haven’t gone unnoticed. I’m so grateful for the women we have and the people we have at the Performance Center for making me feel so loved and appreciated.

Has anyone in particular put you under their wing?

I’ve actually been in a class recently where I’ve gotten to work with Zaria, Sol [Ruca], and Karmen Petrovic and Carlee Bright and Tatum Paxley. I was on LFG working with all the talent on the show, so we were getting better together. However, now I have this crazy opportunity of working with these girls who have two, three, four, five, six plus wrestling experience. I’m taking every single day and learning from them, taking the reins and showing me how I can get better. It has been a really cool few weeks recently, and I’m really excited to get a chance to work with one of the vets on NXT TV.

Looking at the landscape, where do you see yourself on NXT?

I could say maybe Chase U is missing a girl in there. I don’t know, but for me right now, I’ve been thinking that I’d be grateful to face any girl on the roster. I’ve been thinking about my singles debut and the opportunity I can create within that. I’d love to work with Kelani Jordan or Lash Legend or anybody, but those two names came to mind for me because they are so dynamic and powerful. I’ve seen how far they’ve come from their professional athletic careers to now wrestling. I would be grateful to work with anyone, but storyline-wise I’d let them take the reins on that. The moment I get that opportunity to step into the ring I’ll seize it.

WWE Raw, Mondays, 8/7c, Netflix

WWE NXT, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW

WWE SmackDown, Fridays, 8/7c, USA Network