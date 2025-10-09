‘American Idol’s Bo Bice Reveals Status of Friendship With Carrie Underwood Today

Earlier this year, Carrie Underwood opened up about her time with “bestie” Bo Bice on American Idol, but where do the Season 4 winner and runner-up stand 20 years later?

TV Insider caught up with Bice, who admitted that he and Underwood “haven’t had a lot of connections since the show,” adding, “She obviously has a very busy life. Obviously, I’ve been busy, as well. My wife and I have four children that we raise, and I’ve been on tour doing my stuff and with other bands.”

However, earlier this year, the two got to reconnect when Bice paid a visit to the set of American Idol, where Underwood was working as a judge for the first time. “That was such a wonderful opportunity just to get to say how proud I was of my friend,” Bice shared.

The singer had nothing but praise for Underwood. “I was able to have all of my dreams come true, and I was able to see one of my best friends that I had become very close with have her dreams come true,” he gushed. “Over the years, as I’ve watched her progress throughout her career, I’ve never had one sense of jadedness, one sense of regret, one sense of any kind of aggravation when I see her succeed. It’s always, ‘Man, I knew it from the beginning!’ She’s proved that over and over again.”

He discussed how “proud” he is of both Underwood and Kelly Clarkson for becoming the biggest-selling artists in American Idol history. “Carrie’s just always going to have a special place in my heart,” he concluded. “We had a great relationship and I’ll always be there for her no matter what.”

Underwood will be returning to American Idol as a judge for Season 24 next year. Meanwhile, amid his busy touring schedule, Bice recently returned to TV for an appearance on the Fox game show The Floor.

