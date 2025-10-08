‘Survivor: Forged in Fire’: Jeff Probst Book to Reveal Diary Entries From Filming & More

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Jeff Probst will reveal never-before-seen Survivor stories in Survivor: Forged in Fire, a new book tied to the release of the landmark 50th season of TV’s most ubiquitous show. In addition to photos from across the 50 seasons, Probst will share pages from his diaries, penned during filming over the years.

Survivor: Forged in Fire will feature photography, including never-before-seen images, curated by the show’s director of photography, Scott Duncan. They feature Survivor‘s most famous players and iconic moments, with new details revealed about how they came to life. Probst will get personal in the book through the inclusion of his diaries.

The book will be oversized and serve as a reflective history of the competition series. It comes out on February 24, 2026. Survivor 50 premieres in February 2026. An official premiere date will be announced at a later time.

“What’s it like to be on Survivor? It’s a question millions of people have wondered since Survivor debuted on CBS in the summer of 2000 and forever changed television,” the book description from Simon & Schuster reads. “What’s it like to face off in the grueling physical challenges? To endure the unforgiving elements of dense jungles and remote islands? To form alliances with and conspire against fellow players? To anxiously sit at tribal council and hear host Jeff Probst render the verdict on whether your torch will remain lit or be extinguished?”

“Survivor: Forged in Fire answers these questions and more, replicating what it feels like to play the game,” the description continues. “Using stunning photography — many of the images never-before-seen — the book leads readers through each phase of the competition: from ‘The Arrival’ to ‘The Return’ and every thrilling, harrowing, and inspiring moment in between. Curated by Survivor’s longtime director of photography Scott Duncan, the breathtaking pictorials depict the show’s most famous players and most memorable moments in an entirely fresh and even more candid way. Accompanying these striking visuals are moving reflections from Probst, who, for the first time, shares pages of diaries he kept during filming.”

“Survivor isn’t just a game. It’s a journey. One that calls to the adventurer inside us all,” the Emmy-winning host said in a statement. “Forged by Fire is the most cinematic Survivor book ever made. It was a very enjoyable — and at times emotional — process for me to look back over the past 25 years of our show. I even pulled out some old personal diaries I kept along the way, which was interesting, and at times revealing, to revisit what I was thinking through the years! The goal with this book was to mirror the many different human layers — excitement, vulnerability, unease, uncertainty, even fear — that a player experiences when they take on this epic adventure. I’m pumped to get this in the hands of Survivor fans as we celebrate our 50th season!”

“It is an honor to publish this exquisite commemoration of one of television’s most legendary series — authored by one of the medium’s all-time greatest talents,” said Sean Manning, vice president and publisher of Simon & Schuster. “Jeff Probst’s commitment to creating consistently groundbreaking and exhilarating entertainment has been evident in every episode of Survivor over its remarkable twenty-five-year run. Forged by Fire is no different. Jeff and the show’s director of photography, Scott Duncan, have dreamed up an utterly unique and enthralling book.”

Survivor is currently airing its 49th season.

Survivor, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS