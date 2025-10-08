‘The Bachelorette’s DeAnna Pappas Finances Revealed Amid Messy Custody Battle

The Final Rose For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

Former Bachelorette lead DeAnna Pappas is involved in a tense custody battle with her ex-husband, Stephen Stagliano, whom she claims owes more than $20,000 in back child support.

According to filed court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Stagliano, whose brother, Michael Stagliano, appeared on Season 5 of The Bachelorette, filed papers on September 30 that revealed his current earnings, including how much money he makes driving Uber.

Stagliano said he works as an Uber driver 10-15 hours per week and earns around $22 per hour, with his average monthly earnings around $650 (which includes unemployment welfare). Despite having a college degree in History Education and a Master’s in Education, Stagliano said he has had no success finding a job even though he’s applied to “over 150 jobs in various industries.”

“My last paycheck was $3,750 from Story Games on March 1, 2025,” he told the court, per Us Weekly, referring to the video company that ran out of funding in early 2025. “I drive Uber to generate income when I can. I have paid $1,500 in alimony to [Pappas] every single? month,” he added.

According to Stagliano, he has $10,089 in cash and in his bank account and doesn’t own any property. He claimed his monthly expenses, which included rent, groceries, eating out, clothes, auto expenses, credit card debt, and a Ford Escape, totaled $7,437.

Pappas, who first appeared on Season 11 of The Bachelor, filed her own income and expense report on October 3, revealing she lost her job as a flight attendant in June, where she was earning over $16,000 a month.

“I continue to actively look for work,” she told the court, noting that she recently launched her own podcast, Dishin With D, that has yet to make any revenue.

Pappas claimed to have $95,000 in cash and bank accounts, as well as another $20,000 in personal property.

The former couple tied the knot on October 22, 2011, and went on to have two children: a daughter, Addison Marie, born on February 6, 2014, and a son, Austin Michael, born on March 1, 2016. Pappas announced their separation on social media on January 20, 2023.

In June, a judge ruled the exes would share joint custody of their two kids.

“The last few years — especially the past few months — have been some of the most challenging of my life,” Pappas told Us Weekly after the ruling. “Throughout it all, I’ve remained committed to prioritizing my physical and mental health so I can be the best version of myself for my two children. I’m deeply grateful to the judge who took the time to truly listen and understand our situation.”