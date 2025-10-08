Jesse Watters’ Masked ‘Antifa Whistleblower’ Looks Suspiciously Familiar Say Viewers

Fox News host Jesse Watters interviewed a masked “Antifa whistleblower” last week, who some viewers claimed looked suspiciously similar to the “former Mexican Mafia member” he interviewed in 2023.

As reported by Mediaite, a man named “Eric” appeared on an episode of Jesse Watters Primetime last week, where he shared supposed details of his time as a far-left extremist. However, viewers later took to social media to point out Eric’s likeness to “Ramon ‘Mundo’ Mendoza,” an alleged Mexican gang member Watters interviewed two years ago.

Fans reacted after the X account Decoding Fox News shared side-by-side footage of the two men, with many agreeing that the two men looked alike.

“It looks pretty much like the same guy…” commented journalist David Pugliese.

"Totally the same guy. He should have used an eyebrow pencil to darken those bad boys," one user added.

“Totally the same guy. He should have used an eyebrow pencil to darken those bad boys,” one user added.

“If Anderson Cooper tried pulling this s*** conservatives would freak out and demand his resignation,” said another.

“This is just stunning. First off, I just want you to start to contemplate the idea that someone from the Mexican Mafia would go on to Jesse Watters’ program,” added The Majority Report host Sam Seder. “Also, imagine you’re a member of Antifa… and you’re out there and you’re like, ‘Hmm, I want to get my message out. Who do I go to? Oh, Jesse Watters, of course, because I know I can trust these guys at Fox News with any information that would maybe tie me to Antifa right now.'”

“Nicely done. Very clearly the same voice and I spend half my days just comparing voices. This is incredible,” another added.

Another wrote, “I don’t know if ‘Antifa Eric’ is the same guy as ‘Mafia Mundo’, but it’s weird that @JesseBWatters complains about masks and anonymous sources while he invites a cadre of sketchy masked men who might be the same person on his TV show.”

"Same guy, same eyes, same shape head, same voice, same accent, and he moves his head the same as he speaks. Jesse Watters and Fox should be ashamed," said one commenter.

“Same guy, same eyes, same shape head, same voice, same accent, and he moves his head the same as he speaks. Jesse Watters and Fox should be ashamed,” said one commenter.

Others speculated that the man could be Robert J. O’Neill, the former Navy SEAL who claims to be the sole individual who killed Osama bin Laden. Meanwhile, others theorized that it could be actor Michael Rapaport or AEW wrestler Jon Moxley, based on nothing more than a similar appearance.

It’s Robert J O’Neill. Former military and apparently anti-fascist and Al-Qaeda affiliated.🫠 pic.twitter.com/Q2eBmTQ2MK — HappisetTree🌲Rickitysplit (@Rickitysplit503) October 6, 2025

