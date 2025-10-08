Season 2 of Dave Filoni‘s hit Star Wars series Ahsoka on Disney+ may still be light-years away from its premiere, but there’s reason for excitement in the galaxy. With filming on the highly anticipated second season now officially wrapped (on Monday, October 6), fans can finally begin to look forward to the return of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

While Disney+ has yet to confirm a release date, the news marks a major step forward for the series, which promises to expand on the mysteries of Peridea, the legacy of the Jedi, and the threat looming over the New Republic.

Here is everything we know so far about Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2.

When will Ahsoka Season 2 premiere?

On October 6, filming for Ahsoka Season 2 officially wrapped for the series. While there is no confirmed premiere date yet for Ahsoka Season 2, based on production timelines, a projected release for the season will probably be sometime in 2026.

In an Instagram post, actor Eman Esfandi, who plays Ezra Bridger, wrote: “Prayed that season 2 would go smoothly, be an epic adventure, and take everything to a new level. Locked in to make sure I was in the best headspace I could be in to serve a story much larger than any one person. That’s what I wanted, and I’m certain I got it. So grateful and so excited for y’all to tune in. Godspeed, and may the force be with you all. Thanks, London.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eman Esfandi (@emanesfandi)

The series had been in production since April 2025.

Who is Ahsoka?

Ahsoka Tano is a former Jedi Padawan who was trained by Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) during the Clone Wars. Originally introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, she became a skilled student and warrior, but left the Jedi Order over a loss of faith and betrayal by the Council. During this time, she has a falling out with her mentor, Anakin.

She makes the jump to live action in The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5, titled “Chapter 13: The Jedi.” In the episode, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) travels to the planet of Corvus, where he meets Ahsoka. She helps him understand more about Grogu’s past and powers.

How did Ahsoka Season 1 end?

In the Season 1 finale, “The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord,” Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) succeeds in escaping the ancient galaxy of Peridea and leaves Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) behind, stranding them in another galaxy. Thrawn jumps to hyperspace toward Dathomir, bringing with him coffins that probably contain the remains of the Nightsisters (a sect of ancient witches), setting up his possible return to power.

Ahsoka and Sabine accept their situation, deciding to stay behind while Thrawn escapes back to their home galaxy. The final scene shows Ahsoka looking off into the horizon, revealing Anakin Skywalker’s Force ghost nearby.

Who stars in Ahsoka?

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as her protégé, Sabine Wren. Their loyal droid companion, Huyang, is voiced by David Tennant, while Eman Esfandi portrays Ezra Bridger, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead takes on the role of Hera Syndulla.

Lars Mikkelsen brings Grand Admiral Thrawn to life, with Rory McCann stepping into the role of Baylan Skoll following the late Ray Stevenson, and Ivanna Sakhno portraying his apprentice, Shin Hati.

Hayden Christensen also returns as Anakin Skywalker, appearing both in flashbacks and as a guiding Force ghost.

What will happen in Ahsoka Season 2?

With Ahsoka and Sabine stranded on Peridea, a planet linked to the mysterious Mortis Gods, Season 2 is expected to explore the deeper lore of this ancient world while Sabine continues to grow as a Force user. Fans can also expect to see more of Ezra Bridger as he rejoins the New Republic and faces the fallout from Thrawn’s return.

Meanwhile, Grand Admiral Thrawn is poised to rebuild his power, while Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are still in play as key antagonists.

Though the story remains tightly under wraps, it’s been strongly implied that Anakin Skywalker’s presence will be more significant in Season 2.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. But please check back for an update.