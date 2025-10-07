Outlander: Blood of My Blood is introducing a major character from Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) past as the finale makes way for the arrival of her Uncle Lamb.

In an all-new post shared to Outlander‘s social media page, it was teased that Henry’s (Jeremy Irvine) brother, Quentin, a.k.a. Uncle Lamb (George Kemp), would make an appearance in the Blood of My Blood finale airing Friday, October 10. The announcement is sure to excite fans of the flagship series, as Claire fondly spoke of her Uncle Lamb as the man who raised her.

In the original show, Claire believes her parents died in an accident while they were away, and though this may be the case in Diana Gabaldon‘s books, Blood of My Blood flipped the script by creating a version of events in which Claire’s parents survived, but were whisked away in time by the standing stones at Craigh Na Dun.

Uncle Lamb made a brief appearance in a flashback during Outlander‘s first season, but his introduction in Blood of My Blood opens the door for a bigger part in the story, it would seem. For fans less aware, Uncle Lamb is a historian and archaeologist who brought Claire along for his adventures as he raised her.

Only time will tell how involved Uncle Lamb will be in Blood of My Blood, but considering the series is returning for Season 2, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that he might have a larger presence in the story.

But what do you think about the inclusion of Uncle Lamb in Blood of My Blood? Would you like to see him play a more prominent role in the series going forward? Let us know in the comments section below, and stay tuned to see him make his grand entrance into the prequel in the finale episode airing on October 10.

