Southern Charm alum Kathryn Dennis will spend time behind bars after being convicted of drunk driving.

On Friday, October 3, Dennis was convicted of driving under the influence in Goose Creek, South Carolina, and sentenced to 30 days in the Berkeley County jail, according to WCBD.

Dennis was arrested for DUI in May 2024 after she was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Goose Creek. Bystanders told police they could smell alcohol on Dennis, and cops noticed her looking glossy-eyed. They also found an unopened mini-Fireball bottle on her and an empty pink tumbler in her car.

An officer smelled alcohol coming from Dennis as well, but she reported she hadn’t been drinking or taking medication. At a detention center, however, Dennis admitted that she had been drinking “way earlier.”

Dennis has had legal troubles before. A vehicle registered to the reality star was involved in an alleged hit-and-run incident in South Carolina in October 2023, according to People. In that incident, the SUV hit a school resource officer directing traffic in front of Whitesville Elementary School, and the officer received medical attention on-site.

The vehicle “did not stop at the scene of the collision,” according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, but it was later found at Dennis’ address. The SCHP did not confirm who was operating the SUV at the time of the incident, but a source told People Dennis was the one behind the wheel.

Dennis starred in seven seasons of Southern Charm and appeared in more than 100 episodes of the Bravo show between 2014 and 2022. One of her costars on the show was her onetime boyfriend Thomas Ravenel, with whom she split in 2016. Ravenel, who recently announced and then withdrew a bid for South Carolina governor, has his own history with the law: He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery in 2019 and was ordered to pay a $500 fine after a woman accused him of rape, according to People.