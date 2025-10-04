The Johnston family, the subject of the TLC reality series 7 Little Johnstons, is mourning a family loss. Nana, the mother of Trent Johnston, has died.

Emma Johnston, one of Trent’s children, revealed the news on Instagram on Saturday, October 4.

“Our Nana is in heaven with Poppy, watching over all of us,” she wrote, captioning a video of herself painting Nana’s nails as the latter lies in bed with a nasal cannula. “We love you, and I miss you [so much].”

Nana was the family’s name for Mary Alice Maddox Johnston. And the Poppy of the family was Walter “Pete” Lawrence Johnston, Trent’s father, who died in 2024, Parade reports.

As viewers know, Nana was a frequent presence on the show, and she even reflected on her own mortality in an episode that aired this February.

The news of Nana’s death comes as TLC gears up for a new season of 7 Little Johnstons. The reality show has aired since 2015, and Season 16 premieres on Tuesday, October 14, at 10/9c.

“The Johnston family is stepping into uncharted territory as the kids grow into adulthood and life brings new challenges and joys for everyone,” TLC says in a press release about the new episodes.

Specifically, Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden are raising baby daughter Leighton and “still figuring out the ins and outs of parenting as they chart their own course together as a family unit, including potentially purchasing property and talk of getting engaged,” the network explains.

Trent, meanwhile, faces a health scare due to untreated sleep apnea. “While he cannot reverse the damage, he can prevent more from occurring. Trent and Amber warn [sons] Jonah and Alex to better manage their own sleep apnea,” the network adds.

And Trent and Amber are still dealing with tension with daughter Anna Johnston, but they “keep lines of communication open with the goal of improving their relationship.”

“Despite life’s challenges, the Johnstons continue to search for joy through cherished family time whenever and wherever they can, from scavenger hunts to their own family fall festival and even an Asian-inspired Thanksgiving in honor of Emma’s heritage,” TLC says.

7 Little Johnstons, Season 16 Premiere, Tuesday, October 14, 10/9c, TLC