‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast Show for ‘Tough’ Puzzle After $1 Million Win

Wheel of Fortune fans have slammed the game show for giving a contestant a tough puzzle after the historic $1 million win earlier this week. Some think Wheel is making it hard on purpose since they just gave away so much money.

Eve Kyle, from Detroit, Michigan, played against A.J. Martinez, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Chris Edwards, from Highland, Illinois, on Thursday, October 2. Kyle is a grandmother of two who recently took them to Disneyland for the first time.

Kyle was on a roll for most of the game. She solved the second toss-up, after Martinez, a man who takes sleep very seriously, solved the first.

After landing on Bankrupt on the first spin, the turn moved back to Kyle, and she solved “Desk Decorating Competition” for $10,400 after landing on the $2,500 wedge for two “Ds.”

She also solved the “Crossword” puzzle “____ Heart,” which was “Cold, Lion, Broken, Artichoke.” This gave her $13,450. Kyle also solved the prize puzzle, “Next Stop Montreal!” and won a trip to multiple cities in Canada. This gave her a total of $27,900.

Kyle added $4,000 to her total when she solved two of three Triple Toss Ups. Edwards, a bourbon collector, finally got on the board when he solved the first one.

Martinez solved the final puzzle — “Library Card Catalogue” — and gained a final total of $11,500. Edwards went home with $2,000. Kyle was the night’s big winner with $31,900, after playing a near-perfect game.

She chose “Phrase” for the Bonus Round category. After Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” she chose “C,M,P, and O” to round out her puzzle.

The puzzle then looked like “_ _ _ _E _ _ _C_ _ _ _E_.” As the clock counted down, Kyle said, “I Have A…” but she couldn’t figure out the last two words.

“You’re pretty good at this,” host Ryan Seacrest said. The puzzle was revealed to be “I Have a Wacky Idea.”

“That was hard to get to at the bottom,” Seacrest said. Kyle lost out on taking home an additional $45,000, but she said it was still a “dream come true.”

Fans thought the puzzle was really tough, despite her solving most of the puzzles throughout the game. The game show gave away $1,035,155 on September 30, the biggest jackpot in WOF history. There was also a $126,000 win on September 21. It is still early in the season, so maybe they are trying to save money.

“Obvious budget mode puzzle after the $1M win,” a YouTube user said.

“At least it’s not a car 100.000 or 1 million, but yes, very tough puzzle I don’t know if I could have gotten it,” another wrote.

“After a $100,000.00 winner and a million-dollar winner to start the season in September, we’re bound to see a lot of fails in October and November,” a third added.

“Tough one tonight,” said another.

“That really was a tough puzzle. I couldn’t figure it out myself,” one last fan said.

Fans thought the same thing happened at the end of Season 42 when multiple Bonus Rounds were lost in a row.

