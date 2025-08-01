Carrie Bradshaw’s latest chapter is coming to a close. On August 1, showrunner Michael Patrick King announced that And Just Like That… is ending after Season 3.

The showrunner, writer, and director released a statement explaining why the news wasn’t announced until the third season was nearly over.

“And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end. While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys, and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12.”

He continued, “SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

The HBO Max show’s final two episodes will serve as the two-part series finale. The first part will air on August 7, followed by the second on August 14.

The first season of the spinoff series premiered in 2021, over 10 years after Sex and the City 2. And Just Like That… followed the lives of Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and their friends as they settled into life in their 50s. Plenty of familiar faces from Sex and the City have returned over the last three seasons, notably Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) in a brief Season 2 finale cameo and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), Carrie’s on-again, off-again love.

