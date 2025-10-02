For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) is going to see a familiar face when she reaches Cape Fullerton in When Calls the Heart Season 13. Brooke Shields is returning as Charlotte Thornton in Season 13, Variety revealed.

Shields will guest star in three episodes of the upcoming season, which is set to premiere in 2026. The actress first appeared on the hit Hallmark series in Season 3, and it’s been nearly 10 years since she last stepped into Charlotte’s shoes. Her character is the mother of Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing), Elizabeth’s late husband and Little Jack’s father, who died at the end of Season 5.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Brooke Shields to the When Calls the Heart family,” said Michelle Vicary, head of programming, Hallmark Media. “Her first appearance on the series was memorable for our fans, and we know the Hearties will be delighted to see Charlotte’s emotional and heartwarming reunion.”

When Calls the Heart hinted at Charlotte’s possible return in Season 12. In the finale, Elizabeth got a letter from Charlotte, who is running a boarding house in Cape Fullerton. Little Jack (Hyland Goodrich) was diagnosed with diabetes in Season 12, and there were issues getting him the insulin he needed in Hope Valley. In Charlotte’s letter, she told Elizabeth about a new insulin lab in Cape Fullerton.

A scary incident with Little Jack revealed that his insulin supply wasn’t refrigerated correctly in transit to Hope Valley, so they were ineffective. Elizabeth decided in the middle of the night that she needed to go to Cape Fullerton right away for Little Jack’s sake.

She told Little Jack that they’d be staying in Cape Fullerton for “some time,” a major hint that Charlotte would come back into the picture. They were joined by Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller) as well. Don’t worry, Hearties. Elizabeth, Nathan, Little Jack, and Allie will be returning to Hope Valley!

