When Calls the Heart Season 13 won’t premiere until 2026, but the stars of the hit Hallmark Channel series made sure to bless Hearties with a treat at the annual Hearties Family Reunion convention in Canada. The cast stepped away from the Hope Valley set to celebrate the long-running series and show their love to the fans.

All of your favorite When Calls the Heart stars were in attendance. Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, Ben Rosenbaum, Kavan Smith, Jack Wagner, and more took time to reflect on the Hope Valley journey so far and hint at what’s next for the beloved characters.

The weekend-long convention included panel discussions, a trip to the Hope Valley set, and the chance to celebrate the show with fellow Hearties. Scroll down for photos of the cast at the Hearties Family Reunion event.

What are your hopes for When Calls the Heart Season 13? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

