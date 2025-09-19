See the ‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Back Together Ahead of Season 13 at Hearties Event (PHOTOS)

Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, and Jack Wagner at the 'When Calls the Heart' Hearties convention
Hallmark Media / David Dolsen

When Calls the Heart Season 13 won’t premiere until 2026, but the stars of the hit Hallmark Channel series made sure to bless Hearties with a treat at the annual Hearties Family Reunion convention in Canada. The cast stepped away from the Hope Valley set to celebrate the long-running series and show their love to the fans.

All of your favorite When Calls the Heart stars were in attendance. Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, Ben Rosenbaum, Kavan Smith, Jack Wagner, and more took time to reflect on the Hope Valley journey so far and hint at what’s next for the beloved characters.

The weekend-long convention included panel discussions, a trip to the Hope Valley set, and the chance to celebrate the show with fellow Hearties. Scroll down for photos of the cast at the Hearties Family Reunion event.

What are your hopes for When Calls the Heart Season 13? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

When Calls the Heart, Season 13, 2026, Hallmark Channel

Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, and Jack Wagner at the 'When Calls the Heart' Hearties convention
Hallmark Media / David Dolsen

Erin Krakow and more When Calls the Heart cast members

Krako’s fellow castmates joined her for the annual Hearties fan convention in Canada.

Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, and Pascale Hutton at the 'When Calls the Heart' Hearties convention
Hallmark Media / David Dolsen

Jack Wagner talks When Calls the Heart

Big things are ahead for Bill Avery in Season 13! Wagner revealed on the panel that Bill and Georgie’s blossoming romance will continue.

LtoR: Amanda Wong (Mei), Ben Rosenbaum (Mike), Natasha Burnett (Minnie), Hrothgar Mathews (Ned), Johannah Newmarch (Molly), Loretta Walsh (Florence), Miranda MacDougall (Edie), Viv Leacock (Joseph) at the 'When Calls the Heart' Hearties convention
Hallmark Media / David Dolsen

Hope Valley's finest

Beloved citizens of Hope Valley showed up to the Hearties fan convention, including Amanda Wong, Ben Rosenbaum, Natasha Burnett, Hrothgar Mathews, Johannah Newmarch, Loretta Walsh, Miranda MacDougall, and Viv Leacock

Erin Krakow (Elizabeth), Jack Wagner (Bill), Pascale Hutton (Rosemary), Kavan Smith (Lee), Chris McNally (Lucas) Kevin McGarry (Nathan), Andrea Brooks (Faith) at the 'When Calls the Heart' Hearties convention
Hallmark Media / David Dolsen

When Calls the Heart cast panel

The When Calls the Heart stars assembled for a panel discussion about the long-running Hallmark series ahead of Season 13’s debut.

LtoR: Vienna Leacock (Angela), Billy Christos, Jr., (Toby) Jaeda Lily Miller (Allie), Jacob Shoemay (Oliver), Ava Grace Cooper (Opal), Elias Leacock (Cooper) at the 'When Calls the Heart' Hearties convention
Hallmark Media / David Dolsen

When Calls the Heart younger cast

Vienna Leacock (Angela), Billy Christos, Jr., (Toby) Jaeda Lily Miller (Allie), Jacob Shoemay (Oliver), Ava Grace Cooper (Opal), Elias Leacock (Cooper) jump for joy at the When Calls the Heart Hearties convention.

Natasha Burnett, Johannah Matthews, Hrothgar Mathews, Loretta Walsh, Amanda Wong, and Ben Rosenbaum at the 'When Calls the Heart' Hearties convention
Hallmark Media / David Dolsen

Loretta Walsh & more of Hope Valley's finest

Members of the When Calls the Heart cast take a break from Hope Valley to celebrate the show and its fans.

Kevin McGarry and Andrea Brooks at the 'When Calls the Heart' Hearties convention
Hallmark Media / David Dolsen

Kevin McGarry & Andrea Brooks

McGarry and Brooks participate in the conversation at the When Calls the Heart Hearties convention.

Natasha Burnett, Johannah Matthews, and Hrothgar Mathews at the 'When Calls the Heart' Hearties convention
Hallmark Media / David Dolsen

Johannah Newmarch speaks to fans on the cast panel

What could be next for Molly in Season 13? Newmarch takes the mic alongside her costars.

