‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Wows Fans as She Shows Off Secret Talent

Although Vanna White is the expert letter turner on Wheel of Fortune and a skilled crocheter (among her many talents), she showed off another skill that not many knew she had. Now fans want her to be on another ABC show after seeing her with a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant.

Vanna White met up with Derek Hough on the set of Extra, where he became the new host this year, to give him a gift for his baby. He and his wife, Hayley Erbert, are expecting their first child in December.

She came onto the show before his Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode, which aired on Friday, September 26, and she gave him a baby blanket that she crocheted for Baby Hough. The video was posted to Extra‘s Instagram page.

Hough’s mouth fell open and he said, “You did not make this!” White showed him the tag that said it was made by her. “I can’t wait to show this to my wife, and I can’t wait to swaddle — Oh, I’m going to get emotional,” he said.

They hugged, and Hough told White to wait as she was leaving the set. He wanted to give her a dance lesson. First, White showed Hough how she poses on Wheel of Fortune and how to turn the letters.

She put her hand on her hip and the other hand out in front of her. Hough told her to walk to the other side of the board in that pose. He then took White’s hands in a hold and showed her how to salsa. He twirled her and dipped her after showing her some footwork.

“Wow! That was awesome!” she said.

Vanna White’s skill caused fans to say they want her on Dancing With The Stars, which Derek Hough is currently a judge on and previously won six mirrorball trophies on.

“If y’all got her on the show, you couldn’t be a judge. You would HAVE to be Vanna’s partner,” one fan replied to Hough’s comment.

“Vanna, would love to see you join the DWTS!” said another.

“PETITION TO GET VANNA ON DWTS!!! 😭🙌,” wrote a fan.

“I just said the same thing,” one replied.

“Oh, now you’ve got to join Dancing with the Stars, Vanna!💃🏽✨🩷” another commented.

“So sweet! Vanna should be on DWTS!” a fan wrote.

“Would love to see Vanna on Dancing with the Stars, I know that she would win the Mirror Ball Trophy… she’s definitely getting my votes,” a fan said.

“Get Vanna on the show, she’s got moves,” one last fan said.

