‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Drops Big News About Changes & ‘Kellyoke’ Covers

Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to deliver more memorable “Kellyoke” song covers, plus new segments and more changes.

The show’s music director, Jason Halbert, teased what famous tunes Kelly Clarkson will sing on this season of her daytime talk show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Monday, September 29.

“There’s one song I’m really excited about called ‘Carry It Well’ [by] Sam Fischer,” Halbert shared. “I hadn’t heard the song before, but I think it’s gonna be a very impactful moment. We have another Whitney [Houston] coming up. [It’s] always great to hear Kelly cover Whitney. And I think we’re doing Queen for the first time ever. I don’t think we’ve done another Queen song, so that’s gonna be fun.”

As for which of the legendary rock band’s tunes Clarkson will be singing? Halbert said she will take on the hit song “Another One Bites the Dust’ in an upcoming episode. “It’s been hard to find [songs] that haven’t been covered by so many other artists,” he said of Queen. “We either spotlight a new artist or, if we’re gonna do a huge hit, we try to make sure that we’re adding something to it.”

This season’s “Kellyoke” tracks will also include “two or three Maren Morris songs,” per Halbert. “I guess she must have put a new album out. That’s the only thing I can imagine. I haven’t heard it yet, I’m seeing these songs come in, so I’m like, ‘Kelly’s listening to it!'” he said. (Morris released her latest album, Dreamsicle, back in May, and its deluxe version in August.)

Along with new “Kellyoke” performances, executive producer Alex Duda teased that Season 7 will feature a variety of new segments. “When things are tough, [it’s that] Mister Rogers saying: ‘You look for the helpers.’ And that’s what we always try always try to do,” she told the outlet. “So that’s why our premiere this year was just about going back to that and finding the light. And [Clarkson’s] always said that since the beginning of the show that that helps her, and I think, hopefully, it helps the viewers, too.”

One new segment, “Life Well Lit,” will debut on the show’s Tuesday, September 30, episode. “It’s about people just spreading joy,” Duda explained. “We had this woman who came on, she started a retro mall-walking in her in her town. They just dress in ’80s clothes and they mall-walk through their local mall and she’s trying to get others to do it.”

“Celebs With Skills,” meanwhile, will highlight stars who possess unique talents. For its first segment, Nick Offerman will join Clarkson to teach her and a group of kids about woodworking.

Dude went on to share more of this season’s celebrity guests, stating, “We have Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Matthew McConaughey, and Julia Roberts. Just good, big names coming up.”

Monday not only marked The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Season 7 premiere, but also Clarkson’s first time back on the small screen following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson did not address Blackstock’s death during the episode. (Blackstock died of skin cancer at the age of 48 in August.)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Weekdays, Check Your Local Listings