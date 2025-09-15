Reba McEntire shared some happy news at the 2025 Emmy Awards, revealing she and her partner Rex Linn were engaged, but she also took a moment to pay respects to her stepson, Brandon Blackstock, who died on August 7 after a private three-year battle with cancer.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, the Queen of Country was asked how she and the family are holding up since the passing of Blackstock. “Well, we miss him, we miss him every minute,” McEntire said.

She also shared an update on Blackstock’s children. Blackstock had four kids: Savannah and Seth, with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, and River Rose and Remy with Kelly Clarkson. Blackstock and Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, which was finalized in 2022.

“The kids are doing well, they’re all bonding together and hanging out with each other, and taking it one day at a time,” McEntire explained. “We know God’s got this.”

McEntire married Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock, in 1989. Following their marriage, she became stepmother to his three children, Brandon, Shawna, and Chassidy. The exes also shared a son, Shelby, who was born in 1990. Despite their divorce in 2015, McEntire remained closed to her stepchildren.

Blackstock’s family announced his passing last month, revealing how he had been “bravely” battling cancer for the past three years. “He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family,” the statement read. “We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Five days after the passing, McEntire shared a tribute on social media, writing, “Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

Before the announcement, Clarkson canceled the remaining dates of her Las Vegas residency. “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” the former American Idol winner wrote on Instagram on August 6. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

In happier news, McEntire confirmed during the Emmys red carpet that she and her boyfriend of five years, Linn, are engaged. The news broke during an interview with Live From E!: 2025 Emmys correspondent Zuri Hall, who referred to Linn as McEntire’s “fiancé.” Neither McEntire nor Linn corrected Hall.

Later in the night, The Voice coach took to the stage alongside Little Big Town singers Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman to commemorate 40 years of The Golden Girls. The trio performed the classic sitcom’s iconic theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend.”

Before the performance, McEntire was asked by USA Today which Golden Girl is her favorite. “That’s like [asking] who’s your best friend in the whole wide world,” the singer joked. “But I think maybe Blanche. I think I’m the Blanche and Karen is Dorothy and then Kimberly is Rose. So that’s our characters tonight.”