October baseball approaches, and World Series hopefuls will rise to the occasion or fall like the autumn leaves.

The MLB Postseason has 12 teams still in the title hunt, with the lower seeds having to contend in the high-pressure, best-of-three Wild Card Series beginning Tuesday, September 30.

In the National League, Shohei Ohtani (pictured above) and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, and the San Diego Padres must contend with the Wrigley Field faithful as they take on the Chicago Cubs.

The ancient rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox is renewed in the American League, and fierce AL Central foes collide in Cleveland as the Detroit Tigers go up against the Guardians.

Winners advance to the League Division Series beginning Saturday, October 4.

ESPN and ABC combine to televise all games in the Wild Card Series.

NL Playoff Seeds

1. Milwaukee Brewers

2. Philadelphia Phillies

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

4. Chicago Cubs

5. San Diego Padres

6. Cincinnati Reds

AL Playoff Seeds

1. Toronto Blue Jays

2. Seattle Mariners

3. Cleveland Guardians

4. New York Yankees

5. Boston Red Sox

6. Detroit Tigers

MLB Wild Card Playoffs 2025 TV Schedule

Wild Card Series (Best of Three)

All Times Eastern/Central

Tuesday, September 30

AL Wild Card: Game 1: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians, 1/noon c, ESPN

NL Wild Card: Game 1: San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 3/2c, ABC

AL Wild Card: Game 1: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, 6/5c, ESPN

NL Wild Card: Game 1: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9/8c, ESPN

Wednesday, October 1

AL Wild Card: Game 2: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians, 1/noon c, ESPN

NL Wild Card: Game 2: San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 3/2c, ABC

AL Wild Card: Game 2: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, 6/5c, ESPN

NL Wild Card: Game 2: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9/8c, ESPN

Thursday, October 2

AL Wild Card: Game 3*: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians, 1/noon c, ESPN

NL Wild Card: Game 3*: San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 3/2c, ABC

AL Wild Card: Game 3*: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, 6/5c, ESPN

NL Wild Card: Game 3*: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9/8c, ESPN

*If necessary

League Division Series (Best of Five)

Beginning Saturday, October 4

ALDS Game 1: New York/Boston at Toronto Blue Jays, Fox/FS1

NDLS Game 1: San Diego/Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, TBS

ALDS Game 1: Cleveland/Detroit at Seattle Mariners, Fox/FS1

NDLS Game 1: Cincinnati/Los Angeles at Philadelphia Philles, TBS