Jesse Williams Shares ‘Hotel Costiera’ Season 2 Hopes

Hotel Costiera is a brightly colored antidote to dark TV, both literally and figuratively. The action series, filmed in Italy’s Amalfi Coast with an international cast and crew, stretches over gorgeous Italian terrain in its six episodes, which debuted in full on September 24 on Prime Video. And its format could let the series go on for as long as the team wants, provided that viewers are tuning in.

As of the time of publication, Hotel Costiera has not been renewed. Will there be a Hotel Costiera Season 2? Jesse Williams hopes so. Here’s what he shared about his hopes for a second season.

Will there be a Hotel Costiera Season 2?

Williams stars in Hotel Costiera as Daniel De Luca, an ex-marine now working as a fixer for a hotel proprietor, Augusto (Tommaso Ragno), in Daniel’s hometown, Positano. Daniel is half Italian, half American, and spent most of his childhood with his mother on the Amalfi Coast before moving to the United States. The series reveals why his military career came to an unexpected end as Daniel and his ragtag team of fixers solve mysteries for the hotel owner and his wealthy guests. The biggest mystery at the start of the season is the sudden disappearance of Augusto’s daughter. At the start of the season, she’s been missing for two weeks. Action, comedy, and drama unfold across the remaining episodes, but the show plays with tone a lot, so no two episodes are the same in vibe.

Williams says there’s an abundance of inspiration to pull from for more seasons, should the series get renewed.

“With all the madness going on in the world right now, we just wanted to do something that was light and bright and could just give you a break,” he told TV Insider in our Manhattan studio. “You could just put it on, and it’s six episodes. You can binge it at your own pace and just knock it out. So it’s a fun experiment, and it’s fun action, too.”

“If people are responding really well all over the world, if people love it as much as we do, we’d love to keep telling stories,” he said. He’d certainly be happy to return to the Amalfi Coast to film more episodes.

“In America, an old building here is 100 years old,” the Grey’s Anatomy alum said. “The cool thing about the Amalfi Coast is … You’re having lunch next to a building that’s literally 1,400 years old. There’s a heritage, there’s a history. You’re walking amongst ghosts. It’s built on top of civilizations, on top of whole other civilizations. There’s a lot of buried treasure there, figuratively and literally.”

There’s also the opportunity to showcase the “diverse cultural nuances” of Italy, the actor/producer noted. “The South is very different than northern Italy. There are a lot of cultural collisions that we can put together and stories to tell deep in the recesses of the caves and mountains of that coastline. So, we’ve got a long list of things we’re excited to share with the world if they respond to this one.”

Another appeal is “the international ability,” he added. “Anybody can fly in, come in and out, and bring their baggage with them.” And boy, do these characters have baggage.

Be it the hotel guests or its employees, Williams said the Amalfi Coast is “a place where people go to hide as much as it is a place where people go to vacation.” That’s a ripe place for drama.

Who is in the Hotel Costiera cast?

Williams leads alongside Maria Chiara Giannetta, Sam Haygarth (from Jojo Rabbit and The French Dispatch), Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Tommaso Ragno (from Luna Park), Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva, and Jean-Hugues Anglade.

Hotel Costiera, Available Now, Prime Video