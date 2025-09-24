‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Consoles Contestant After Agonizing Car Loss

A Wheel of Fortune contestant flung back his arms in frustration after missing out on winning a car during the Bonus Round on a tricky puzzle. The college counselor revealed on the show that he has a bucket list, and getting on the game show was one of the items on it.

Julio Mata, from San Diego, California, played against Sheri Cork, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Bridget Macklowe, from Long Beach, New York, on Tuesday, September 23. Mata has lived in seven states due to his job and has traveled to all 50 states before he turned 30. He is also the Dean of College Counseling at Chadwick School, according to his LinkedIn.

He solved both Toss Ups, putting $3,000 in his bank. However, Cork, one of 11 siblings, took the lead when she solved the Crossword Puzzle in the category of “______ Milk.” The words were “Condensed, Oat, Skim, Spilled.” She added $6,400 to her bank.

Macklowe, who hosts American Idol clubs with her friends, solved the Mystery Round puzzle and took the lead with $11,700 after getting two “P’s” on the $3,500 wedge.

Mata retook the lead during the Prize Puzzle round when he solved “Scuba Diving By a Coral Reef” with $19,300 and a trip to Bonaire. All three contestants solved a Triple Toss Up each.

Mata solved the final puzzle — “In a Pickle” — with only one letter on the board. “Can you tell me what’s in my future while we’re at it?” host Ryan Seacrest joked.

He ended with $22,800. Macklowe left with $13,700. Cork took home $8,400. Mata chose “Phrase” for his Bonus Round category. The frequent traveler brought his three friends, David, Brett, and Sebastian, with him.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” he chose “D,H,C, and O” to try and complete his puzzle. It then looked like “_O_ _N_ _ _ _N THE _ORLD.”

Mata could only guess “In The World,” but couldn’t guess the first two words to make the puzzle “Moving Up In The World.” He lost out on taking home a Hyundai, and flung back his arms in frustration. “No! Oh my God!” Mata said, putting his hands on his knees. Ryan Seacrest consoled him and noted that he was still going away a winner.

Fans thought the puzzle was “tricky” and showed him support in the comments. “I knew the last words were The World, but the layout of the RSTLNE really made this tricky. Even a puzzle expert with common sense and knowledge will struggle,” a YouTube user said.

“That puzzle looked tricky,” wrote another.

“That was a tricky one, and of course this was more fitting if the category was What are you doing instead of phrase! It did end up in ING trap instead…. and of course this stinks that he lost out on the Hyundai EV! (sniff),” a third added.

“UGGGHHH,” said one last fan.

