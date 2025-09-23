Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Season 20 of America’s Got Talent is winding down, which means we’re approaching the highly-anticipated two-part finale. The season will come to a close with two finale episodes featuring judges Sofia Vergara, Mel B., Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell, as well as host Terry Crews.

Of course, 2025’s 10 finalists will be taking the stage during the two-night event, which will also feature appearances from an AGT alum and other notable superstars. The finale will air at a different time than the show’s usual weekly episodes, though, so scroll down for everything to know about both episodes!

When is the America’s Got Talent 2025 finale?

The finale will take place on Tuesday, September 23, and Wednesday, September 24. Tuesday’s episode will feature the 10 finalists performing for America’s votes one last time. On Wednesday, the results will be revealed, and special guest performers will hit the stage. The episode will conclude with one act being named the winner of the $1 million prize.

What time is the America’s Got Talent 2025 finale?

Tuesday’s episode will begin at 9/8c and end at 11/10c. This is pushed back an hour from the normal start time of 8/7c due to The Voice airing its second episode of Season 28 in that slot.

On Wednesday, there will be a “Countdown to the Finale” special on for an hour at 8/7c. This will take fans back to the 10 finalists’ journeys on the show and reveal behind-the-scenes footage. The actual two-hour finale will begin at 9/8c, with results being revealed throughout the night.

Who is performing in the America’s Got Talent 2025 finale?

Night two of the finale will feature guest performances from Eric Lloyd, Ciara, and Season 19 AGT winner Richard Goodall.

Who are the America’s Got Talent 2025 finalists?

The 10 acts who are vying to be named champion of AGT 2025 are: Chris Turner (freestyle rapper), Jessica Sanchez (singer), Jourdan Blue (singer), Leo High School Choir, Light Wire (multimedia dance group), Mama Duke (rapper), Micah Palace (rapper), Sirca Marea (trapeze duo), Steve Ray Ladson (singer), and Team Recycled (dance group).

Jessica, Jourdan, and Light Wire were all Golden Buzzer winners during their auditions, which automatically advanced them to the Quarterfinals. Micah, Mama Duke, Team Recycled, and Steve all earned Live Golden Buzzers during the Quarterfinals, which sent them straight to the Finals, so they didn’t have to perform during last week’s Semifinals.

America’s Got Talent, Finale Part 1, Tuesday, September 23, 9/8c, NBC

America’s Got Talent, Finale, Part 2, Wednesday, September 24, 9/8c, NBC