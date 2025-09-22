James Van Der Beek Drops Out of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion Due to Illness

James Van Der Beek has said he is “gutted” after having to drop out of Monday’s (September 22) Dawson’s Creek reunion benefit due to a severe stomach virus.

The actor, who played the titular Dawson Leery on the popular WB teen drama, took to Instagram on Sunday night (September 21) to reveal he has had to pull out of the planned “Class Reunion” benefit because of “two stomach viruses” knocking him “out of commission.”

“This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January,” Van Der Beek wrote. “So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment.”

He continued, “Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

Van Der Beek revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis back in November 2024. At the time, he told People, “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

Despite not being able to participate in the Dawson’s Creek reunion benefit, the show will go on. As Van Der Beek revealed, he has a replacement ready to step in, and it just so happens to be a theater legend, Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“I DO have an understudy,” Van Der Beek shared. “A ridiculously overqualified replacement who would have been #1 on my wishlist (had I ever dreamed he’d be available). Someone my kids would definitely consider an upgrade over me… Plus, he already knows how to get to the theater. So that’s convenient. The role of ‘Dawson,’ usually played by James Van Der Beek… Will be played by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Can’t believe I just got to type that.”

He concluded, “Everyone please enjoy all the love in that room. Shine some on my family. I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin. And thank you @lin_manuel . You were a hero to my kids before… now you’re a demigod 😇.”

The “Class Reunion” show was announced last month, with the Dawson’s Creek cast getting back together for the first time since the show wrapped to perform a live reading of the pilot episode script. Taking place at New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre, proceeds from the event will benefit F Cancer and Van Der Beek.

Those taking part in the live reading include Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps.