‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 22 Teaser Convinces Fans Link Will Survive

Another day, another hint as to whether or not Grey’s Anatomy is about to break some fans’ hearts when it returns for the Season 22 premiere. For those who have been holding out hope that everyone might survive the finale explosion unscathed, well, this latest sneak peek doesn’t exactly spell a happy ending, but some fans are still taking it to mean that the show will be merciful to one fan favorite.

In a newly shared teaser for the upcoming October 9 episode, several characters can be seen reacting to the blast that closed out Season 21. Ben Warren (Jason George) fights his way into the hospital in hopes of finding Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) but is shoved back by a firefighter; Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) notes that Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) isn’t answering his phone; and Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) asks whether there are any fatalities. Meanwhile, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) is shown distraught and crying while Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) looks devastated as well.

Several fans who reacted to the post on the show’s Reddit fan page took the few seconds of footage to mean that Link is going to walk away from this.

“I still think Link will be a misdirect. Call me naive, but I just don’t think they’d do that to Jo honestly. They might give him an injury or something, but I think he’ll mostly be fine. The Amelia pictures/clips we’ve seen show her in big emotions though, so I am not too sure about Lucas,” one fan wrote.

“I agree, I think they WANT us to think Link is dying but he won’t. He could be injured but I don’t think he’ll die. I’m much more focused on Amelia’s reaction, which I agree leans more towards Lucas potentially being seriously injured… But I also don’t see them killing him because we’ve had previous teasers about the new love triangle thing that they set up as continuing so. My guess is nobody is gonna die again. They’re gonna make us sweat it but they haven’t seriously killed anyone off since DeLuca and people were so pissed about that one I’m not sure if there gonna go that way again,” wrote another.

Another fan agreed that the preview’s focus on Amelia’s reaction, rather than Jo’s, may be a sign that Link isn’t the one in trouble: “It does make sense to still have Lucas around with the introduction of that love triangle. You would also think that if Link will be dying they’d focus on Jo’s reactions more, but it’s mostly Amelia focused so far, so that is weird. You could be right that everyone will survive yet again.”

As the commenters noted, Grey’s Anatomy hasn’t taken out a series regular since the Covid-themed Season 17, when Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) died. As a result, there have been some fan questions about whether it’s overdue for the inertia of the show.

“I think they’re gonna kill off one of the big guns like Webber or Warren. It’s been a while since the show killed off a main,” one fan wrote. ”

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Premiere, October 9, 10/9c, ABC