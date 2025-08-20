‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast Set to Reunite for Charity Event to Benefit F Cancer & James Van Der Beek

“If we were truly meant to be, then we’ll find a way back to each other.” Truer words have never been spoken, and it seems the Dawson’s Creek fans will soon reunite with their beloved cast members in a once-in-a-lifetime event for charity.

The cast of the iconic teen drama has teamed up with F Cancer for a one-night-only charity event in New York City on Monday, September 22, reuniting for the first time since the series wrapped.

Stars James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps will come together on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre for a live reading of the show’s pilot episode to benefit F Cancer, as well as star Van Der Beek, who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Dawson’s Creek alum Jason Moore is directing the event.

Tickets go on sale at Broadway Direct on Friday, August 22 at 1/2c at: https://broadwaydirect.com/show/dawsons-creek-class-reunion/

“We grew up in Capeside, and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime. We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been, and we always will be. And I know the fans of Dawson’s Creek feel the same way.” said Williams in a statement.

“I am so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua, and our Dawson’s Creek family for such a special night. Dawson’s Creek changed my life,” said Creek creator Kevin Williamson. “What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed. It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world. I am so honored to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges.”

The event was teased by star Van Der Beek on Instagram on August 20 before the announcement was made, sending fans into a frenzy with the possible reunion event.

Dawson’s Creek ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003 on the WB Network and was produced by Sony Pictures Television. The series was a coming-of-age teen drama that followed a close-knit group of friends in the small coastal town of Capeside, Massachusetts. The series centered on aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery (Van Der Beek) and his lifelong best friend Joey Potter (Holmes), along with the rebellious Pacey Witter (Jackson) and New York transplant Jen Lindley (Williams).

F Cancer is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to advancing health equity through early detection and prevention programs, and by providing resources to navigate, manage, and cope with cancer.

A poster created by artist Andy Towle (@AndyTowle_art) was made special for the event.